Mike LaFleur Dishes on Aaron Rodgers' Advice to Zach Wilson

The offense was at its best in the first half last week, but was limited in the second half as the Eagles controlled the ball and kept the Jets' defense on the field for the lion's share of the third quarter's 15 minutes. In the first 30 minutes, Wilson completed 12-of-14 passes and tossed short TD passes, to Elijah Moore and then Ryan Griffin, to complete long, time-consuming drives. He also squeezed over from 1-yard out for his second rushing TD of the season.

But this week, Wilson and the Jets could be missing Moore due to a quad injury (he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday) and will definitely be without Corey Davis, who is out for the season after undergoing a core muscle operation. But Keelan Cole has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and LaFleur is confident in the receivers who will suit up to face the Saints on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

"We sat there after the draft and preached that we believe in this receiving corps, it's really deep," he said. "Whether Elijah can play, Corey is out, it's next man up. It's always going to be that way. Anyone in this building, we have faith in. Whoever steps on the field, we're going to run our system and expect them to absolutely play their hardest."

Asked if he believes that the media scrutiny in the New York metropolitan area has had a negative impact on Wilson, LaFleur was sharp and emphatic.

"This market can challenge a person, it can challenge a human, it can challenge a quarterback," he said. "But in this league it doesn't matter where you're at. Quarterbacks are always going to be challenged, they're always going to get critiqued. Zach is made of right stuff, he's been able to ignore the noise and come to work and focus on the tempo, his eyes.

"Everything outside this building doesn't matter right now. We have to focus on getting better every day."

LaFleur had a cool little take on wide receiver and special teams dynamo Braxton Berrios toward the end of his time at the lectern. Berrios had a nifty 50-yard catch-and-run play at Houston, then opened the game against the Eagles with a 79-yard kickoff return.