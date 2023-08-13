Michael Carter, Jets RBs Help Spark Shutout vs. Panthers

HC Robert Saleh chose to play most of his starters on offense as only QB Aaron Rodgers, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and WRs Garrett Wilson and Randall Cobb sat out. The starting offensive line, from left to right, was Billy Turner, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, Wes Schweitzer and Max Mitchell. That group played two series and carved out 34 yards for the backs and the reserves picked up where the starters left off. The Jets controlled the ball for 35:50 and had 21 first downs (8 rushing) to Carolina's 10 (2 rushing).

"They ran hard," Saleh said of his running backs. "Michael, he feels like he's damn near back. I know he was frustrated from his second season, but one thing you can count on with him is to make the first guy miss and churn out those 4-, 5-, 6-yard runs. I thought he did a really nice job making the first guy miss today and looking like who he is. I thought Bam ran hard. Obviously we're always looking for more ball security, but overall, I thought he ran his tail off. When you can fall forward and make something out of nothing and keep yourself ahead of the sticks, it starts with the offensive line and the run game, you're going to give yourself a chance to possess the ball, which I felt we did in the first half and the second half."