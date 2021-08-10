Michael Carter II on MetLife Stadium Experience: 'I Belong in That Place'

Carter is among a largely inexperienced group (in total, the CBs have 35 career NFL starts among them) in the room. Though Bless Austin (third year) and Bryce Hall (second year) have received the most reps at the outside CB positions, Carter II is vying with Javelin Guidry and Elijah Campbell in the slot. The group also includes undrafted free agent Isaiah Dunn; and rookies Jason Pinnock and Brandin Echols. Many have been given a shot with the ones, a situation that head coach Robert Saleh said should not be misinterpreted since he and his staff have been comfortable giving the players opportunities to flash with the potential starters.

"I'll give them the opportunity to continue to battle," Saleh said about the competition among the cornerbacks, and specifically in the slot. "It's going to be a fun one to watch." He added: "All these young guys are just starving for an opportunity."

Asked about his experience in training camp so far, Carter II was candid: "It's been a grind, but it's been fun, just getting to learn day-in and day-out. I'm enjoying it. Guys have been willing to help when I have questions. Everyone's willing to help. It's been good."

While he said that he's been adjusting to the increased speed of the game compared to his time at Duke, one of the things that drew the Jets to Carter II is his speed. His 4.32 time in the 40-yard dash was unofficially the same recorded by second-round pick Elijah Moore at his pro day at Ole Miss ... a performance that Saleh called "the best pro day ever.")

At Duke last year, Carter II, a team captain, recorded 41 tackles (3 for loss), 10 pass defenses, 2 interceptions and was named third-team All-ACC. For his collegiate career he played in 46 games (36 starts) and notched 135 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 28 PDs and 4 interceptions.