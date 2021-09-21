Michael Carter II Attacking His Role in Jets Defense with Humility & Hunger

Michael Carter II, the Jets' rookie cornerback from Duke, says it's not hard to tell on the practice field when he's screwed up or Michael Carter, the rookie running back from North Carolina, is the one who committed the error.

"I think I've kind of taken on just part of the name, so I'm just MC," Carter told Bart Scott and Dan Graca on Inside the Jets this week. "He's Mike or Michael, I'm MC or MC-2 or whatever the coaches want to say. So it's really not too much confusion anymore on that end."

Michael O. Carter and Michael D. Carter, if you will, are also making their own names on the field. The RB led the Jets against New England with both 59 rushing yards and 88 yards from scrimmage.

And the 5-10, 190-pound nickelback has been doing his thing stopping and dropping opposing ballcarriers. MCII has 13 tackles, third-most on the Jets defense behind veterans C.J. Mosley and Marcus Maye with 14 each. And in each game Carter has made a tackle behind the line on a pass play, with his two TFLs coming in second behind DL Shaq Lawson's 2.5 for the Green & White.

Carter explained that it's natural for him to be up in tackles, since it's been an element of his approach to the game since his days with the Blue Devils.

"I think what helped me," he said, "was even though in college, being a nickel corner and moving around, playing all the positions at one point or another, the way it was set up at Duke was our nickels were in the safety room. We learned all the safety stuff, we did individual drills with the safeties, so I was considered a safety. That developed my mentality as far as I'm considered a nickel cornerback but I have that safety come-down-hill mindset."