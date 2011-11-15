MetLife Welcomes Chesney, McGraw in Aug. '12

Nov 15, 2011 at 02:11 AM

MetLife Stadium will welcome country superstars Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012, as the two celebrated entertainers bring their "Brothers of the Sun" tour to the New York/New Jersey region.

"Brothers of the Sun," a 19-date stadium tour, will mark the first time in 10 years that Chesney and McGraw have hit the road together, and will also feature special guests Grace Potter & The Nocturnals and Jake Owen.

For Chesney, the show will mark a triumphant return to MetLife Stadium, as his August 13, 2011, appearance, part of the "Goin' Coastal Tour," sold more tickets than any other country concert in New Jersey history.

"Having had the privilege to host the extremely successful "Goin' Coastal Tour" here last summer, we are thrilled to welcome the Brothers of the Sun," said Mark Lamping, president and CEO of MetLife Stadium. "We look forward to hosting two of the very best performers in country music at MetLife Stadium."

A four-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner, Chesney will be honored at CMT's Artists of the Year event on Dec. 13. "Reality," Chesney's fifth single from 2010's 'Hemingway's Whiskey,' was just shipped to radio.

McGraw is a three-time Grammy winner who has had a No. 1 single in each of the last three decades — 32 in total — including the title track of his most recent album, 'Southern Voice.' His 2010 tour in support of that album was the year's biggest country tour. "Felt Good On My Lips," from his double-CD 'Number One Hits,' spent three weeks at No. 1 earlier this year. McGraw is also an accomplished actor, having starred in films such as the Oscar-nominated blockbuster "The Blind Side" and the critically acclaimed "Friday Night Lights."

Tickets for the East Rutherford show will go on sale Saturday, Dec. 3, through Ticketmaster.

About MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Jets and New York Football Giants, sets the standard for venue excellence, with state-of-the-art technology, comfort and amenities. The only active venue to serve as the home stadium for two NFL teams, MetLife Stadium hosts 20 NFL games per season, more than any other complex. With a full seating capacity of 82,500, MetLife Stadium is the largest stadium in the National Football League. It boasts numerous dining options and a brand new rail line that drops fans off directly at the front door. In 2010, the stadium was selected to host Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. For more information, visit metlifestadium.com.

