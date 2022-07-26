MetLife Stadium, Jets and Giants Partner with ASAP, Powered by Waitr, as the Exclusive Mobile Ordering and Delivery Platform

The New York Giants, New York Jets, and MetLife Stadium today announced an official partnership with Waitr Inc., soon to be known as ASAP, as the exclusive mobile ordering platform at MetLife Stadium. For the first time ever, fans will be able to order food and beverages right from their phones during concerts at MetLife Stadium. Additionally, fans can use the ASAP platform to place mobile orders at all Jets and Giants home games with their platform integrated into each team's app for a seamless mobile ordering experience from concession stands throughout MetLife Stadium, such as Boardwalk Fryer, Franks, and Nonna Fusco's. The five-year partnership marks the largest deployment of Waitr's ASAP platform within an NFL venue to date.

"Partnering with MetLife Stadium to deliver an exciting, new and convenient service to their fans, marks an important milestone for us," said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr Holdings Inc., the parent company of Waitr. "Our proprietary in-stadium ordering technology will offer millions of sports and music fans each year, an opportunity to 'stay in the moment' and never wait in line for their favorite food and drinks," said Grimstad. "There is nothing better than experiencing the thrill of a live in-person concert or NFL game. We are thrilled to enhance that experience at MetLife Stadium for years to come by providing what we consider an essential service to their legions of fans."

Fans can enjoy the benefits of ordering on the ASAP platform right from their seats at all Giants and Jets home games this season, as well as during all other events at MetLife Stadium. Fans may continue to place their orders directly on the Jets or Giants Mobile App or may download and place their orders on the ASAP App, which will feature in-app promotions and fan sweepstakes throughout the season. With notifications enabled, fans will be alerted when their order is ready for pickup. In addition, ASAP platform brand ambassadors will be stationed throughout the Stadium to bolster overall fan experience and educate fans on mobile ordering.

"We are excited to partner with ASAP to provide fans with an expedited food and beverage experience at MetLife Stadium," said Jeff Fernandez, VP of Business Development + Ventures for the New York Jets. "They have an elite technology stack enabling our fans to order easily on their mobile phones, skip the concession lines, and pick up their order without missing any of the game action."

"The addition of mobile ordering has been an important part of our enhanced concessions experience and partnering with Waitr to use their best-in-class ASAP platform will continue to expand what we can offer to our fans at games and concerts going forward," said Giants Chief Commercial Officer, Pete Guelli.

Waitr, and their ASAP platform, will serve as "The Official and Exclusive Mobile Ordering Partner of the New York Giants, New York Jets and MetLife Stadium." As an integral component of the partnership, ASAP will have the rights to use Jets and Giants logos and trademarks for approved uses within the NY/NJ market. The videoboards, pylons, LEDs, and other Stadium Signage will promote ASAP's mobile ordering at Jets and Giants home games, concerts, and other events. In addition, ASAP will engage fans with unique promotions and giveaways throughout the NFL season at Giants and Jets games, as well as in the local market.

In addition to the launch, ASAP will make an immediate impact on the community by serving as the presenting partner for the Jets and United Way's Hometown Huddle, an annual service project that provides the Jets Women's Organization and Jets rookie class the opportunity to participate in a community service project together. Each year, the Jets Hometown Huddle consists of building a Jets PLAY 60 fitness zone in New Jersey. Since 2008, the New York Jets have donated over $1,054,000 to complete fifteen PLAY 60 Fitness Zones.

In honor of September 11th, ASAP and the Giants will together visit a local firehouse as part of the Giants Adopt A Firehouse program. Over the last 20 years, the Giants annual program has provided assistance to local firehouses through a variety of donations in appreciation for the hard work of those brave men and women. Past projects have included gym and kitchen renovations, TV rooms, and other areas in need of an upgrade. Each year, Giants players spend a night of dinner and conversation with the firefighters.

Fans were introduced to the ASAP ordering platform at two sold-out Elton John concerts this past weekend. MetLife Stadium hosts over 50 major events a year and fans will be able to use ASAP at all upcoming events including Lady Gaga, Kenny Chesney, Los Bukis, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the HBCU New York Football Classic featuring Morehouse College and Howard University, and more.