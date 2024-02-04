MetLife Stadium to Host FIFA World Cup 26 Final

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and New York City Mayor Eric Adams celebrated today's announcement that the Host Region of New York New Jersey (NYNJ) was awarded the rights to host the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final and seven other matches throughout the tournament at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The match schedule — including dates and locations for each match — was announced by FIFA on Sunday.

"As an advocate for this region, and a lifelong soccer fan, I am thrilled that FIFA chose to place their trust in New York New Jersey to host the historic FIFA World Cup 26 Final," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our entire region; hosting the Final provides NYNJ an unparalleled platform to brilliantly showcase what we stand for – diversity, equality, access, and inclusion."

"The FIFA World Cup 26 Final will be a generation-defining moment for New York New Jersey, and there's no better place to host the world's biggest game than the world's biggest stage," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "New York New Jersey is ready for North America to be the center of the soccer world, and the history we'll be making in 2026 will create lifetime memories for fans, provide new opportunities for our communities, infuse billions into our economy, and help shape our region and propel it forward for decades to come."

FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the biggest sporting event ever — three Host Countries, 16 Host Cities, 48 teams, and 104 matches will unite an entire continent to showcase a momentous new tournament format. With more countries, cities, teams, and games, FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the most inclusive tournament ever, engaging millions of fans in-person at 16 unique stadiums as well as billions of viewers worldwide. The tournament boasts an impressive 39-day duration, with the opening match taking place on June 11, 2026. The event will culminate with the Final at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) on July 19, 2026, complemented by unprecedented fan experiences throughout the NYNJ region. New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) will host eight total matches throughout the tournament.

Beyond the historic significance, hosting the tournament will be tremendously beneficial to the region. FIFA World Cup 26™ matches played at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), including the Final, are projected to generate over $2 billion in economic impact for the NYNJ region, and to support over 14,000 jobs. Moreover, it is expected that the tournament will bring over 1 million visitors to the region, roughly half of whom will be non-ticketholders.

Leadership from both New York and New Jersey have worked tirelessly and seamlessly together to put the region on display and showcase its world-class hosting credentials. With support from partners and stakeholders, NYNJ has proven more than capable of handling logistics, safety, and event execution throughout the tournament and for the Final.

"This is a memorable day for New York New Jersey," said Bruce Revman and Lauren LaRusso, co-host city managers, FIFA World Cup 26™ NYNJ Host Committee. "Our region's world-class venues, transportation accessibility, and iconic cultural attractions will deliver the ultimate fan and player experience. This will be an epic celebration throughout our diverse and vibrant community. We cannot wait to welcome the world and show off all that we have to offer."

Governor Murphy delivered remarks this afternoon at a match schedule announcement watch party at MetLife Stadium hosted by the New York New Jersey Host Committee. A video of his remarks is available here.

In celebration of this milestone, landmarks across the region, including the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, MetLife Stadium, New York City Hall, Madison Square Garden, One Vanderbilt, One Bryant Park, America Dream, the Javits Center, 425 Park Avenue, Empire Outlets, One Five One, and Sven will light up Lady Liberty green this evening.

Fans interested in pre-registering for FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets can do so at fifa.com/tickets. Pre-registrations for hospitality package information are also available at fifa.com/hospitality.

Learn more about FIFA World Cup 26™ matches being held in NYNJ on the Host Committee's website, on Instagram, on X (formerly Twitter), on Facebook, and on TikTok.