Monday, Jul 20, 2020 08:11 PM

Mekhi Becton Puts Pen to Paper, Signs with Jets

Louisville T Was First Player Joe Douglas Drafted as Green & White GM

IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Static-Draft-Pick-Template---Becton-1920x1080

The Jets have signed tackle Mekhi Becton, their first-round pick (No. 11 overall) in April's NFL Draft.

Becton was the first pick Joe Douglas made as general manager of the Jets since taking over last June. The 6'7", 364-pound Becton played in 35 games with 33 starts in his three seasons at Louisville and started his final 21 collegiate games at left tackle. The 21-year-old emerged as a premiere tackle in 2019 after a coaching change and earned All-ACC first-team recognition and was named the Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner, which is awarded to the top OL in the ACC.

"I'm clearly the most dominant guy on the field," Becton told newyorkjets.com after he was drafted. He added: "I bring a strong edge. I always play with a chip on my shoulder. I promise you this chip is going to stay on my shoulder. It's not going anywhere. I'm going to keep playing like I never [got drafted]."

Becton ran a 5.1 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, which is unofficially the fastest time by an athlete at least 350 pounds since 1987. He also measured in with 10¾" hands and 35⅝" arms. The Highland Springs, VA native is the first OL the Jets selected in the first round since D'Brickashaw Ferguson in 2006.

"The thing that stands out when you first watch Mekhi on tape is that it's like a giant among boys out there on the field," Douglas said. "I mean his sheer size just jumps out. Then you see him move, how easy he can slide, how he can mirror defenders, and then his heavy hands and ability to lift people off of their feet, just move people with ease. There's a lot of unusual traits to this young man's game."

Becton is the sixth Louisville player selected by the Jets all-time and at No. 11 overall, he's the highest any Cardinal has been drafted by the Green & White.

becton-signing

