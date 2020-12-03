Mekhi Becton: 'I Want to Be The Best'

While wreaking havoc in the run game, Becton -- as the left or blindside tackle -- has been solid in his protection of QBs Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco. He has not been flagged once for offensive holding and Becton has been called for only two penalties all season -- both false starts.

"I feel like it's all about technique," Becton said. "If you don't have technique you can't block anybody, and that's the most important thing. I've learned more patience now because I know I have the length that a lot of people don't have. If I can shoot my feet fast and get my hands on them before they get on me I know they can't get past me. That's what I've planned on doing, what I mostly do. It's my main focus."

From the early going, Head Coach Adam Gase knew he and the Jets had something special in the team's first-round draft pick, No. 11 overall.

"I really think a lot of it has to do with his preparation coming into the season, not only physically, but he must have studied a lot," Gase said. "Since he's been here, since we started that first time we went out there in a Phase 2 walkthrough, he's been all over it. He was executing things that I was really surprised about because sometimes it takes, 'OK, oh, that's what I should do, I should slide with this guy,' or, 'I need to work with this dude.' I mean, he got it pretty quick."

Through the season, Becton has garnered some of the highest ratings among NFL rookies, and among offensive lineman overall. But he's still a rookie.

"Some things are easy, some things are like I expected," he said. "But sometimes I catch myself and say 'Wow, I didn't know I could do this.' Then, 'it's OK you got me there.' "

That said, there have not been many "gotcha moments" when it comes to The Big Ticket. Though he's missed two games because of a shoulder and then a chest issue, Becton is aware that comes with the territory.