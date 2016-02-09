Mayock Excited About Jets' Future

NFL Network Analyst Says Green & White Don’t Have to Make Splash Acquisitions, Can Continue to Build Through the Draft

Feb 09, 2016 at 07:00 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Last spring, the Jets brought in a potential pair of future Hall of Famers in CB Darrelle Revis and WR Brandon Marshall via free agency and trade respectively. But after capturing 10 games in 2015, the Green & White head into this offseason wanting to retain as many of their own players as they can.

"Once you decide who you want to sign and aggressively do that, I think more than anything that's job one for the Jets right now is retain as many quality free agents as they can," said NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock. "And because they now are a good football team, they don't have to go out and make any splashes. You can get some mid-level to low-level free agents to fill in spots and then continue to build through the draft."

Named Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America, Maccagnan was very active in his first free agency/trading period. In addition to Revis and Marshall, he acquired a number of key contributors including QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, LG James Carpenter, S Marcus Gilchrist, CBs Buster Skrine & Antonio Cromartie and he also re-signed ILB David Harris and RB Bilal Powell.

ICYMI: Mike Maccagnan. PFWA Executive of the Year. 🖊

A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets) on

"What I saw with Mike and Todd I think is that you're starting to get a feel for what a New York Jet looks like. You know what he looks like, (what) he smells like, (what) he walks like," Mayock said. "So regardless of whether it's free agency or the draft, I think the two of them are on the same page. They did a great job last year especially in free agency. They plugged a lot of holes, they got some things done, they turned the thing around. The most important thing in that building is to build that foundation going forward."

Maccagnan, whose focus this offseason will first be on the Jets with expiring contracts, wants to augment his roster in free agency and build through the draft. USC product Leonard Williams (D1, No. 6) became a fixture on the defensive line in 2015 while former Louisville standout Lorenzo Mauldin (D3, No. 82) carved out a role as a situational pass rusher and hopes to be a three-down defender in 2016. Quarterback Bryce Petty (D4, No. 103) had the opportunity to learn behind Fitzpatrick and wideout Devin Smith (D2, No. 37) has the vertical speed that could open things up even more for an improved Jets offense.

We can just call him "Big Cat." #JetUp

A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets) on

"Mike's a mushroom. He's got his head down and he wants to watch tape," Mayock said of Maccagnan. "He's good with people and again I use the term foundation. It's a process and I thought the process started was really from an encouraging standpoint. He sets the tone on the personnel side. Of course Todd sets it on the football side and I think the marriage between their philosophy is true."

While improved in 2015, the Jets fell short of their goal of making the playoffs and competing for a championship. With some roster tinkering this spring, the Green & White could set themselves up for their first postseason berth since 2010.

"It goes back to continuing to make great decisions with personnel," Mayock said. "From my experience in this league, you need good quarterback play to get in the playoffs, you need great defenses. So right now, again I think they have to re-sign the quarterback, I think they have to continue to get better on defense, they have some offensive linemen who are growing old together. So even though it's a really good offensive line, they're getting older. So it's just a matter of continuing to replenish, get younger, get better. I'm excited about this Jets' future."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: 'It's Always Been My Goal to Win and to Dominate'

'Every Great Team Needs Character, and Characters'
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in the 2023 NFL Season?

LBs C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams Led Jets' Defense; C Joe Tippmann Stood Out Among Rookies
news

2024 NFL Important Dates

Free Agency Begins March 13; NFL Draft Heads to Detroit in April

news

CB Sauce Gardner, LB Quincy Williams Named AP First-Team All-Pro

2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year Earns Second-Straight Selection, First-Time Honor for Williams 
news

Jets' Tyler Conklin: 'There's a Lot More Meat on the Bone'

Tight End Tied Career High in Receptions, Established Yardage High in Second Season in Green & White
news

Jermaine Johnson Has Only Just Begun to Write His Jets Story

After His 2nd Pro Season, Emerging Edge Rusher Says of His Standard of Play: 'I Just Keep Pushing My Limits'
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner: 'I'm Not Settling' in 2024

Second-Year CB Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Win Next Season
news

Which Jets Received the Highest Pro Football Focus Grades?

DL Quinnen Williams, CB Sauce Gardner and RB Breece Hall Each Receive Scores of 84-Plus
news

Where Are They Now: Quincy Carter

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Chicago
news

Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker: 'All I Want Is to Stay Healthy'

Second Consecutive Season-Ending Injury Had a Huge Impact
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named to Pro Football Focus' 2023 NFL All-Pro Team

DL Quinnen Williams and LB C.J. Mosley Earn Second-Team Selections
news

For Another Offseason, Joe Douglas Seeks to 'Prevent the Storm' of Injuries to Jets' OL

Quest Continues for Answers to Line's 'Performance and Availability' Questions to Optimize Offense's '24 Impact
Advertising