Mayock Excited About Jets' Future

"What I saw with Mike and Todd I think is that you're starting to get a feel for what a New York Jet looks like. You know what he looks like, (what) he smells like, (what) he walks like," Mayock said. "So regardless of whether it's free agency or the draft, I think the two of them are on the same page. They did a great job last year especially in free agency. They plugged a lot of holes, they got some things done, they turned the thing around. The most important thing in that building is to build that foundation going forward."