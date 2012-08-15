Mayne Named MetLife Stadium President/CEO

Brad Mayne, president and chief executive officer of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, has been named president and chief executive officer of MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and New York Giants and future site of the 2014 New York/New Jersey Super Bowl. The announcement was made today by the owners of the Jets and Giants.

A recognized leader in the public facility industry, Mayne will assume the role formerly held by Mark Lamping, vacated in February 2012. His start date will be Sept. 5.

Mayne comes to MetLife Stadium following a 14-year tenure as president and chief executive officer of Center Operating Company, which manages the American Airlines Center, home to the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and NHL's Dallas Stars as well as various incoming sports and entertainment events, allowing it to be routinely ranked as one of the busiest arenas in the world.

"I am excited to join the team at MetLife Stadium, an iconic venue that sets the industry gold standard, and to work closely with the New York Jets and New York Giants, two of the best franchises in the National Football League," said Mayne. "I look forward to enhancing the deep tradition of excellence so closely associated with the stadium and its two home teams, and I am honored to be a part of the building's ever-expanding future."

"With a proven track record of success earned by leading one of the country's most popular multipurpose venues, Brad is a natural choice to lead our stadium into the next phase of its ongoing development," said Woody Johnson, Jets chairman and CEO. "His comprehensive knowledge of sports and entertainment will allow for a broad yet balanced leadership approach and guarantee that MetLife Stadium maintains its standing as a first-rate facility."

"Brad is an accomplished executive with a diverse skill set and an unparalleled performance record in the business of venue administration," said Giants president and CEO John Mara. "We are confident that his leadership will allow for continued growth and development and will elevate the signature MetLife Stadium experience at every level for all partners, sponsors and guests."

"Brad's multifaceted experience will serve the stadium well as it prepares to host a wide range of events, including highly anticipated college football matchups, sold-out music concerts, the WWE's WrestleMania, and Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014," said Steve Tisch, Giants chairman and executive vice president. "We believe he will be a consummate colleague and look forward to much success with him as our leader."

Prior to his time at the American Airlines Center, Mayne served as a regional manager at Ogden Entertainment from 1994-98, where he was responsible for the development of management contracts for public assembly facilities in the western region of North America and was directly involved in facility design, financing, construction and operational startups for several municipalities in the United States and Canada.

From 1991-94, he served as general manager of Ogden Facility Management and the Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim, now known as the Honda Center. In that role, he supervised the management agreement between the city of Anaheim and Ogden Services Corp., with responsibilities for the coordination of design, development, financing and construction stages of Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim, and he oversaw the management and administration of the arena, home of the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim NHL team.

From 1989-91 he was the executive director of the Five Seasons Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and from 1987-89 he was the deputy director of the Department of Public Assembly Facilities in the city of Tacoma, Wash., where he managed the Tacoma Dome, Tacoma Convention Center, Bi-Centennial Pavilion, Pantages Performing Arts Theater, and the AAA baseball stadium for the city of Tacoma.

About MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Jets and New York Football Giants, sets the standard for venue excellence with state-of-the-art technology, comfort and amenities. The only active venue to serve as the home stadium for two NFL teams, MetLife Stadium hosts 20 NFL games per season, more than any other stadium.

With a full gameday seating capacity of 82,500, MetLife Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL. It boasts numerous dining options and a rail line that drops guests directly at the front door. During its inaugural year in 2010, MetLife Stadium was selected to host Super Bowl XLVIII, and in 2014 the venue will become history's first open-air venue in a cold-weather region to hold football's biggest game.