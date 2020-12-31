Matthias Farley: Focus on 'Things That Bring Us Together'

In his two seasons with the Jets, FS Matthias Farley has played an important role on special teams, this season as one of the unit's captains.

Now, the North Carolina native and Notre Dame grad is playing another role on another of the Jets' special teams -- the Social Justice, Diversity and Inclusion Team -- which along with club ownership, senior executives, and players has identified four areas in which to focus: poverty, racial equality, and diversity and inclusion; criminal justice reform:, police-community relations: and access to education and healthcare.

"I'm a product of a biracial family," Farley told The Official Jets Podcast this week. "The way they [our parents] loved us, the way my [six] siblings grew up, people are just people. Growing up in biracial household made it easy to love everybody because I'm related to everybody. They might be different and look different and have different interests. But we all have basic human needs that we all share. The focus should be on things that bring us together."

Last week, just before Christmas, the Jets announced a $1 million donation to four partner groups -- All Stars Project, Innocence Project, New York Urban League and Year Up -- each receiving $225,000. As part of the social justice initiative and the donations, Jets players, coaches, and staff will volunteer with the organizations.

"This has been a crazy year in a lot of ways, a lot of social unrest," Farley said. "It's great for Mr. Johnson to verbally support players and really put his money where his mouth is. I've gone out to the community with the player counsel and we've targeted four organizations for a lasting impact. Something that is ongoing in the community. It's amazing to see the ownership of teams and the leadership within the organization and the players getting involved, united over these important issues in our country today. It's important to have ownership that backs you and gets into the trenches.

"It starts from my upbringing, humbly in Charlotte. I can remember vividly a couple of Panthers players coming to my school. I was in third or fourth grade and here are these living, walking superheroes and it had a big impact on me. I idolized athletes, and they came to share their time, it really meant a lot. On the other end, I want to use this platform I've been given. This [an NFL career] doesn't last forever, which is why I think it's important to go out and do good. While backed by the NFL shield and the Jets organization, it's important to give back. You don't know how you could impact someone's life."