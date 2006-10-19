Martin: Football Has Become a Lifestyle





Running back Curtis Martin met with the media on Thursday morning after the Jets' decision to extend the future Hall of Famer's stay on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list for at least an additional two weeks.

The fourth leading rusher in NFL history is focused on getting back to work as soon as he can.

"This is my team, this is my job, this is what I like doing," he said. "It's more so than just playing football. This has become a lifestyle, a mentality - how I approach every day. My job is to be out there as much as I can until my career is over, and that is where my mind is focused."

On his reaction to the news that Tiki Barber might retire at 31…

I just heard about it, one of my coaches told me. Tiki is a smart guy, so whatever he's doing, I'm sure it's worthwhile and I'm sure it makes sense. I've been around him and I've had a chance to know him, so if that's what he wants to do… it's his career.

On wanting to go out on his own terms…

As far as he [Barber] goes, it makes sense. He's had a great career, he's done a lot in the NFL and for the NFL and the NFL has been good to him. I think every NFL player's dream is to go out on your own terms, but sometimes it doesn't happen like that.

On waiting until after the Cleveland game to play…

That's what we said would be the best decision, to wait until after the [Cleveland] game. For myself, the hardest part about this deal is that I can't just will myself to do things right now, I have to be smart and that's what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to listen to the advice of the people who are around me, who know better than I know. Other people have my best interests in mind, and I have my best interests in mind, but sometimes you need eyes outside your own.

On targeting this week to return to practice…

That's what I've been working toward, so that this week I felt like I could get back out there on the field with the team.

On feeling disappointment that his return was pushed back…

It wasn't necessarily a disappointment, this is one of those situations when I say 'it is what it is' and it's somewhat out of my control, so there's nothing I can do about it.

On feeling like his knee has improved…

I feel myself getting better. I don't think confidence has ever been an issue, because I've always felt like I can go out there, but the reality of it, me actually going out there, is another thing and I'm not used to that. You guys know me, and my attitude in the past has always been that I'm going to go out there until it's stupid [to do so], and that's what I'm trying to avoid right now. But, I feel as though I've gotten better, I'm running a little better. The one thing I was concerned about was making the cuts; once you get out there, instincts take over and I haven't been put in that situation, so I don't know how that will turn out.

On why he would return for only a few games after he's already accomplished so much…

This is my team, this is my job, this is what I like doing. It's more so than just playing football, this has become a lifestyle, a mentality, of how I approach every day. My job is to be out there as much as I can until my career is over, and that is where my mind is focused.

On his future thoughts if he isn't removed from the PUP list…

If we get to that point, then I'll handle it at that point, you can ask me that question then and I'll probably have an answer for you. For right now, I'm just focusing on the same thing, the story hasn't really changed since I talked to you guys last. I'm out there working, I come in here, I do everything the team does except practice, but I do a little more running and working out.

On will he definitely practice after Cleveland…

Definitely is not a word I'm going to use. Hopefully is the word that I will use. You cant have anything etched in stone in this situation.

On increasing his desire to return because the team is at 3-3…

If we were 6-0 or 1-6, I would be thinking the same thing. It's not necessarily about wins or losses, it's about your team, this is what you do and it's your job to do it.

On what changed his mindset to be cautious with this injury…

Just the fact that I'm probably on that borderline of stupidity. I have to be honest with myself and that's the change that has been put in place.

On how he wants to go out…

I've always taken the approach that in football, you have to play every play as if it's your last, because you never know when it's going to be your last. I've approached my career like that ever since I've had enough sense, probably since my second or third year as I matured a little bit. So, whenever that time came for me, I knew that I was ready. I knew that I had given my all, and that's the best feeling I can have: when my career is over, that I left it all on the field, I gave my team, I gave the organization, I gave the media everything… honesty, trustworthiness, character, integrity. Those are the types of things and type of legacy that I want to leave. I believe I've worked hard to do that and when I do retire, I don't think I'll have any regrets.

On being at peace if he doesn't play again…

If that ends up being the situation, I'm sure I'll make peace with it, but until that is a reality, my mind won't make peace with it. To have peace with that doesn't benefit me right now; I like to keep my drive going the way it is. If that was the situation, then I'll come to peace with it.

On what another two weeks will do after 10 months of hard work…

There is more that someone can contribute to the team than just being out on the field. For me, I believe it's my influence. There are a lot of guys that I talk to, Leon Washington, Cedric Houston and Kevan Barlow, all those guys. I believe that you can help a team in more than one way. I think in progression, and we have different awards such as the Scout Player of the Week Award. If I can get the opportunity to go out there on the football field, I would like to win the Scout Player of the Week award to start off with. If I can get that, then I believe I've progressed to another level and that's how I'm thinking right now. My number one goal is getting the Scout Player of the Week.

I think another two weeks will just help us make a wiser decision. I don't think much will be different physically in my body two weeks from now, but I do believe we will be able to make a wiser decision.

On would he be upset if it is determined that he can't practice…

I've become good in life at accepting what is, so if that's what happens to be the situation, if that's what they tell me, then that's just my reality. If I kick and scream about it, it won't do any good; it will still be my reality when I'm done kicking a screaming.

On if he would continue to play next year if he doesn't play this year…