Marinelli: It Comes Down to Run Defense

After allowing 221 rushing yards to the Jets, Detroit head coach Rod Marinelli was not happy with his team's defensive effort.

"I have to look at the film, but it seemed like we were overrunning the ball sometimes," Marinelli said. "We talked this week about them having a quick little back cutting back on us and how we had to have the discipline to stay in our gaps. I also thought tackling was an issue."

Off the top of my head without seeing the tape, obviously, our run defense is disappointing. If any one thing jumped out, it was that we could not control the run game. We had too many penalties, missed tackles and we lost gap control. Offensively, I thought we did a heck of a job. The offense moved the ball consistently throughout the game. Time of possession was a struggle for us because we couldn't get off the field on third down. And again, it comes down to run defense.

I would have to see the film to answer that. I just think we were missing and overrunning the ball. That's disappointing; that's something we pride ourselves in. We just have to go back and get to work.

It's not about going forward or backward, at this moment as I look at it, we didn't take advantage like we should. We have to tackle better; take better angles. I need to see the film to see exactly what was breaking down.

I've noticed that with some of our skill players going down, we are losing speed in the kicking game. I think that is as much of a factor in bad coverage as anything. We are missing speed and overall depth.

No, I'm ready to play next week.

