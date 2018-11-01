Marcus Maye on Jets Defense: I Feel Like We Can Be One of the Best Out There

The 6'0", 207-pounder missed Week 7 with a thumb injury and was determined to get back on the field against the Bears in Week 8. He felt the need to "suck it up and go" because the team needed him out there. In fact, Maye led the Green & White with seven tackles last Sunday despite playing with a cast on his injured thumb.

"It's a good and bad thing," he said. "It's never a good thing when your middle-of-the-field safety is leading in tackles, but certain situations happen where I have to do my job and that's to get the ball carrier down and not let it break. I take pride in getting tackles and not missing tackles and not letting the ball break through our defense. That's what I was doing."

This weekend, Maye will return to his home state and expects to have at least 30 friends and family in attendance. Additionally, the last time Maye lined up against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, he recorded his second professional interception. When these teams met in Week 2, Maye was inactive because of an ankle/foot injury that sidelined him for the majority of the summer.

Sunday will mark the third different Dolphins quarterback the Jets will face in as many games. Brock Osweiler, who's taken over for the injured Ryan Tannehill (shoulder), has thrown for 895 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in four games (three starts) while completing 64.1% of his passes.