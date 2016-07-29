 Skip to main content
Maccagnan: Jets Heading in Right Direction

Jets GM Talks Fitzpatrick, Wilkerson and Team Goals with the Media

Jul 29, 2016 at 01:36 PM
Fitzpatrick Back for Camp

After an offseason of negotiations, the Jets and Ryan Fitzpatrick struck a deal that allowed the veteran quarterback to be on the field for the start of training camp.

"At the end of the day, we wanted him back," Maccagnan said. "Camp was important for us, it was important for everybody. It wasn't the do all and end all, but at the end of the day that was the demarcation point…We are very happy with getting Ryan back with the organization."

Four Signal Callers on the Roster?

With the addition of Fitzpatrick, the Jets have four quarterbacks on the roster: veteran Geno Smith, second-year QB Bryce Petty and second-round draft pick Christian Hackenberg. Maccagnan says that it's possible the team will carry all four QBs into the regular season if it's in the best interest of the team.

"We'll see how it plays out over time in training camp, but it's something we discussed, "Maccagnan said. "In today's world, you really want to take the time to grow, develop and groom quarterbacks. Sometimes quarterbacks get thrown into the fire very early in their careers, but we would like the have the ability to invest time with the players and work and grow with them."

No Connection Between the Fitzpatrick and Wilkerson Deals

The Jets also pulled off a last minute agreement with Pro Bowler Muhammad Wilkerson two weeks ago, but that contract extension made no impact on the Fitzpatrick deal.

"There wasn't a direct correlation," Maccganan said. "But it gave us more flexibility probably with how we wanted to manage the cap."

No "Playoff or Bust" Mentality

The Jets would like to make the playoffs and compete for a championship, but Maccagnan doesn't want the postseason to be the only benchmark.

"For where we want to be, we've made some improvements," he said. "But it's definitely a work in progress and we feel that we're heading in the right direction. But we're probably not at the point where ... we still know we have more work to do. And we really have a lot of football to play, to find out really where we're at."

