Maccagnan: Fitz Has a Lot of Good Football Left

Smith, who appeared in relief duty against the Raiders, remains the team's No. 2 signal caller.

"He's actually done a good job in terms of his practice approach and preparing," Maccagnan said. "As a backup player, you don't know when your time is going to be called."

Rookie Bryce Petty, a fourth-round selection from Baylor, remains third on the depth chart. Petty was always seen as a developmental project and the Green & White liked his long-term potential when adding him on Day 3 of the 2015 NFL Draft.

"We like him from a potential standpoint," Maccagnan said. "Really with Fitz and Geno, Bryce is a third string quarterback, but we're taking our time with him and really trying to groom and develop him."

When asked today if finding a quarterback in the draft was a top priority, Maccagnan said the Jets shared a philosophy with most of the teams in the league.

"I think every team probably looks at the position - unless they have one of the top elite quarterbacks in the league at that position - as a position that they want to address," said the first-year GM. "And quite frankly the teams probably have a very good quarterback situation are always probably looking to find the one to kind of put in the pipeline to replace that one down the road. I don't think we're any different from any other team."

Maccagnan, who served as the Houston Texans director of college scouting from 2011-'14, was active in free agency and via the trade route in his first offseason at the helm. But he wants to build through the draft.