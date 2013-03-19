Lynn & Garay Will Appear on JTL

Anthony Lynn recently received a promotion while Antonio Garay just found a new place of work. And both Lynn, the Jets running back coach who added the title of assistant head coach, and Garay, an eight-year veteran out of Boston College who signed with New York's AFC representative last week, will join us for 1-on-1 interviews on "Jets Talk LIVE" this Thursday.

JTL, which airs every Thursday on NewYorkJets.com, will kickoff at 3:00 p.m. You can write in questions now for Coach Lynn & Garay and some of your inquiries/comments will be featured in our sit-down.