Lynn & Garay Will Appear on JTL

Mar 19, 2013 at 10:04 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Anthony Lynn recently received a promotion while Antonio Garay just found a new place of work.  And both Lynn, the Jets running back coach who added the title of assistant head coach, and Garay, an eight-year veteran out of Boston College who signed with New York's AFC representative last week, will join us for 1-on-1 interviews on "Jets Talk LIVE" this Thursday.

JTL, which airs every Thursday on NewYorkJets.com, will kickoff at 3:00 p.m.  You can write in questions now for Coach Lynn & Garay and some of your inquiries/comments will be featured in our sit-down.

If you've downloaded the Jets App, you'll be able to watch the show when we are live. Fans can download the New York Jets Official App to their smartphones by texting the word JETS to 51288 or by searching "Official New York Jets" on iTunes, Android Market or Blackberry App World. Download it from your mobile device here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

CB D.J. Reed Flies from the Seahawks to the Jets in Free Agency

Reed Reunites With HC Robert Saleh in New York
news

OL Laken Tomlinson Signs with Jets

2021 Pro Bowler Reunites with Jets OL Coach/Run Game Coordinator John Benton
news

 S Jordan Whitehead Brings Championship Pedigree to the Jets 

Aliquippa, PA, Native Is a Cousin of Darrelle Revis
news

Jets Sign TE C.J. Uzomah 

QB Zach Wilson Gets Another Target; O-Line Gets Another Building Block
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency
news

Where Are They Now: Darrell Austin

Catch Up with the Former Offensive Lineman from South Caroline
news

Jets Re-Sign DL Nathan Shepherd

2018 Third-Round Pick Played Career-High 495 Snaps in 2021
news

It's Official: Jets Have Four Picks in Top 38, Nine Total in 2022 NFL Draft

4 Are Their Own Selections, 5 Arrived Via Trades for Jamal Adams, Sam Darnold, Chris Herndon & Avery Williamson
news

Jets Get Defensive, Reportedly Add Two Pieces to the Secondary; Plan to Re-Sign DT Nathan Shepherd

CB D.J. Reed Played for HC Robert Saleh With the 49ers; S Jordan Whitehead Is a Big Hitter in the Back End
news

Braxton Berrios: Jets Are 'a Great, Great Destination for Me'

Wideout Plans to Work Out With QB Zach Wilson Next Week
news

Jets Re-Sign S Lamarcus Joyner

Veteran Safety Tore His Triceps Tendon in Season Opener in 2021
news

Jets Re-Sign WR-KR Braxton Berrios

All-Pro Kickoff Returner Is Back with the Green & White
Advertising