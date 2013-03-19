Lynn & Garay Will Appear on JTL

Anthony Lynn recently received a promotion while Antonio Garay just found a new place of work. And both Lynn, the Jets running back coach who added the title of assistant head coach, and Garay, an eight-year veteran out of Boston College who signed with New York's AFC representative last week, will join us for 1-on-1 interviews on "Jets Talk LIVE" this Thursday.
JTL, which airs every Thursday on NewYorkJets.com, will kickoff at 3:00 p.m. You can write in questions now for Coach Lynn & Garay and some of your inquiries/comments will be featured in our sit-down.
If you've downloaded the Jets App, you'll be able to watch the show when we are live. Fans can download the New York Jets Official App to their smartphones by texting the word JETS to 51288 or by searching "Official New York Jets" on iTunes, Android Market or Blackberry App World. Download it from your mobile device here.