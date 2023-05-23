Lots of Little Details Remind Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'I'm in the Right Place'

No. 8 and His New Teammates Continue to Learn About Each Other On & Off the Field as Offseason Progresses

May 23, 2023 at 04:40 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ2_3287-rodgers-thumb

Anyone who showed up for Tuesday's offseason workout hoping to see Aaron Rodgers display some of his offensive magic was a bit disappointed at the early developments. The Jets' new quarterback went through warmups at midday, then "retired" to the sideline because, he said, "I tweaked my calf a little so I just decided to take a vet day."

But the Rodgers effect remains in full force. It's still being felt around the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center every hour of the day as No. 8 continues to learn about his new teammates and they keep learning about him. And he gives no signs of growing tired of the surreality of it all.

"Honestly, every day has been that for me," he said at his postpractice media avail of the knowledge that the Jets are the place for him. "Every day I wake up excited about coming to the facility. I have excitement about coming down Jets Drive. It was surreal for sure, and strange, seeing my locker, seeing number 8, rocking the Jets. The year has been strange for sure. But every day there's another little sign or synchronicity that's cool, that reminds me I'm in the right place."

Many of the signs come inside the meeting rooms, where Rodgers is doing what he's always done in speaking up and explaining things. But now, after 18 years in Green Bay and 15 as the Packers starter, he's got a new audience.

"I haven't been to OTAs the last couple of years, so it's been nice to be out there, be in meetings, speaking up about certain things, adjustments in the offense, additional coaching points," he said. "Obviously, I've got a lot of history with Nathaniel [Hackett, the Jets new OC] and he gives me the opportunity to speak up in meetings."

So does head coach Robert Saleh, in more ways than just on pigskin topics.

"I love working with Robert. I've had a ton of respect for him over the years. I love the way he leads a room, how he goes about his business," said Rodgers, whose Pack offenses ran into Saleh's 49ers defenses a few times. "I really enjoy the freedom of expression, that guys are themselves all the time and enjoy showing their personalities off. He allows for silliness at times, the latitude of that personal expression which is so important for guys feeling comfortable — but not too comfortable. He does a good job of balancing accountability with freedom."

Saleh's pithy observation of Rodgers earlier in the day: "He's still a kid in an old man's body. He's having a blast."

But consider that Saleh talking point about getting comfy but not too comfy. Rodgers believes it, too. And that's another thing that fans may not see about his interactions with his new mates but that will have a huge impact on the Jets this season.

Take Monday's practice. Rodgers explained he's not a rah-rah QB but feels "there are times you need to speak up and reframe situations. The thing I do stress, and I did with those guys yesterday, was that we need to be intentional. You can't just come out here and go through the motions and check a box, and be so worried about doing something the right way that you turn your brain off and become a robot out there.

"Everything we do needs to have a purpose and an intention. And the attention to detail yesterday was not good enough, with the fundamental things, and the finish and the ball security, which are two of the most important things in our game, ball security being No. 1. I just felt we were really loose with the football at times, and then the finish was not quite there."

Did his new teammates see a side of Rodgers with that mild, instructional but still pointed pep talk? Heck no. TE C.J. Uzomah is a happy dude under the worst of circumstances, and he's ecstatic to have a front row seat at the ARod show.

"It's been pretty dope, to be honest, just having his presence, his insight into football.," Uzomah said. "I'm learning a lot now just with concepts, coverages, how he wants us to run certain things. He's opening up the playbook. Meetings are the biggest, where we feel his presence the most, I guess.

"He's an expert, he's a GOAT. So It's nice to have him out there. ... It's been amazing."

Gallery | Top Images from Jets OTA Practice No. 2

See the 2023 Jets on the field for the second practice during OTAs.

E_SA103928
1 / 69
E_SZ1_0755
2 / 69
E_SZ1_1910
3 / 69
E_SZ1_1078
4 / 69
E_SZ2_3082
5 / 69
E_SA104285
6 / 69
E_SA104438
7 / 69
E_SA103973
8 / 69
E_SZ1_0323
9 / 69
E_SZ1_0793
10 / 69
E_SZ2_3694
11 / 69
E_SZ1_0678
12 / 69
E_SZ2_3286
13 / 69
E_SZ1_0403
14 / 69
E_SZ1_0423
15 / 69
E_SZ1_0628
16 / 69
E_SZ1_1172
17 / 69
E_SZ1_1008
18 / 69
E_SA103766
19 / 69
E_SA104398
20 / 69
E_SA104326
21 / 69
E_SA104141
22 / 69
E_SA104319
23 / 69
E_SA104194
24 / 69
E_SA104145
25 / 69
E_SA104118
26 / 69
E_SA104113
27 / 69
E_SZ1_0643
28 / 69
E_SA104114
29 / 69
E_SA104095
30 / 69
E_SA104073
31 / 69
E_SA104014
32 / 69
E_SA104070
33 / 69
E_SA104059
34 / 69
E_SA103910
35 / 69
E_SZ1_0090
36 / 69
E_SA103781
37 / 69
E_SA103433
38 / 69
E_SA103806
39 / 69
E_SZ2_2827
40 / 69
E_SZ2_6282_1
41 / 69
E_SZ2_6460
42 / 69
E_SZ2_5833
43 / 69
E_SZ2_5928
44 / 69
E_SZ2_5712
45 / 69
E_SZ2_5809
46 / 69
E_SZ2_5879
47 / 69
E_SZ2_5981
48 / 69
E_SZ2_5661
49 / 69
E_SZ2_5358
50 / 69
E_SZ2_5501
51 / 69
E_SZ2_5549
52 / 69
E_SZ2_4235
53 / 69
E_SZ2_5273
54 / 69
E_SZ2_5185
55 / 69
E_SZ2_4852
56 / 69
E_SZ2_5064
57 / 69
E_SZ2_4999
58 / 69
E_SZ2_4612
59 / 69
E_SZ2_4429
60 / 69
E_SZ2_3460
61 / 69
E_SZ2_4131
62 / 69
E_SZ2_3190
63 / 69
E_SZ2_3143
64 / 69
E_SZ2_3093
65 / 69
E_SZ2_3121
66 / 69
E_SZ2_2764
67 / 69
E_SZ2_2769
68 / 69
E_SZ1_1999
69 / 69
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh, Talking About QB Aaron Rodgers, With Eyes on the Road, Hands on the Wheel

Episode 2 of "Flight 23: Ascension" Debuts on Thursday at 8 p.m.

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | QB Aaron Rodgers Tweaks Calf in Tuesday's Pre-Practice Conditioning

HC Robert Saleh Says Expectations Have Changed for 2023 Jets; Confident New Deal Will Be Reached with DT Quinnen Williams

news

What to Expect from Jets OTAs

Green & White Will Have 10 OTAs; Aaron Rodgers Has Been Helping New Teammates Learn Offense

news

Will the Jets Have a Top 10 Offense and Defense in 2023?

Sauce Gardner, Green & White D Ranked No. 4 in 2022; Aaron Rodgers Led NFL's No. 5 and No. 10 Offense in 2020, 2021

news

Jets Sign Fourth-Round Pick Carter Warren

Former Pittsburgh Tackle Started 39 Games at LT for Panthers

news

TE Zack Kuntz Ready to 'Maximize' Opportunity with Green and White

Jets Rookie Credits 'Raw Athleticism' to Getting Drafted

news

Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Jets' Schedule: 'If We Don't Take Care of Today, Tomorrow Won't Matter'

Says About QB Aaron Rodgers: 'He's Special, and Not Just Throwing the Football'

news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Crack Top 10 in Post-Draft Standings

Green & White Ranked as High as 6th by National Media Outlets in Latest Rankings

news

Jets Claim CB Javelin Guidry Off Waivers

Cornerback Played 28 Games for the Green & White in 2020-21

news

C.J. Mosley's Enjoying Jets' Offseason but His Game Face Is Never Far Away

Lighthearted Thoughts on Aaron Rodgers, New Schedule Don't Alter Defensive Leader's Focus and Goals

news

Jets Rookie Jarrick Bernard-Converse Believes LSU Prepared Him for NFL

Versatile Player Lined Up at Safety in Rookie Camp; Attended Same High School as Joe McKnight

Advertising