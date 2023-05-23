Lots of Little Details Remind Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'I'm in the Right Place'

Anyone who showed up for Tuesday's offseason workout hoping to see Aaron Rodgers display some of his offensive magic was a bit disappointed at the early developments. The Jets' new quarterback went through warmups at midday, then "retired" to the sideline because, he said, "I tweaked my calf a little so I just decided to take a vet day."

But the Rodgers effect remains in full force. It's still being felt around the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center every hour of the day as No. 8 continues to learn about his new teammates and they keep learning about him. And he gives no signs of growing tired of the surreality of it all.

"Honestly, every day has been that for me," he said at his postpractice media avail of the knowledge that the Jets are the place for him. "Every day I wake up excited about coming to the facility. I have excitement about coming down Jets Drive. It was surreal for sure, and strange, seeing my locker, seeing number 8, rocking the Jets. The year has been strange for sure. But every day there's another little sign or synchronicity that's cool, that reminds me I'm in the right place."

Many of the signs come inside the meeting rooms, where Rodgers is doing what he's always done in speaking up and explaining things. But now, after 18 years in Green Bay and 15 as the Packers starter, he's got a new audience.

"I haven't been to OTAs the last couple of years, so it's been nice to be out there, be in meetings, speaking up about certain things, adjustments in the offense, additional coaching points," he said. "Obviously, I've got a lot of history with Nathaniel [Hackett, the Jets new OC] and he gives me the opportunity to speak up in meetings."

So does head coach Robert Saleh, in more ways than just on pigskin topics.