Long-Snapper Jarvis Added

The New York Jets have signed free agent long-snapper Nick Jarvis. The announcement was made today by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.
Jarvis (6'3", 271), a tryout invitee to the Jets' rookie minicamp two weeks ago, filled the long-snapper role for four seasons at Wake Forest and played in the Hula Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game.
A high school quarterback and tight end, Jarvis was a two-time all-conference performer at North Davidson High School in Lexington, N.C., where he threw for 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior signalcaller.