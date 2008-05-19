Transactions

Long-Snapper Jarvis Added

May 19, 2008 at 12:39 PM
The New York Jets have signed free agent long-snapper Nick Jarvis. The announcement was made today by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Jarvis (6'3", 271), a tryout invitee to the Jets' rookie minicamp two weeks ago, filled the long-snapper role for four seasons at Wake Forest and played in the Hula Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game.

A high school quarterback and tight end, Jarvis was a two-time all-conference performer at North Davidson High School in Lexington, N.C., where he threw for 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior signalcaller.

