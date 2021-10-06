London Calling: Jets 'Ready to Roll' with London Travel Plan

Jets HC Robert Saleh has been there for an NFL game -- there being London -- and done that -- three times.

Asked again about the team's specific travel plans, Saleh elected to praise the club's Athletic Care and Performance Department, saying that the department's staff was "doing a nice job."

"I'm not going to get into the plan, but I like what they put together so we're ready to roll," the coach said on Wednesday, one day before the Green & White departs for an overnight flight to Britain.

The Performance Department has been at work on a program to help the players get acclimated to the time change (+5 hours). Saleh is striving to keep the players' routine as familiar as possible and WR Keelan Cole said it's all about getting enough sleep, either on the plane or when the team arrives in England.

"Three times when I was in Jacksonville [as linebackers coach in 2014-16] and here's a little background," Saleh said. "The whole league uses it as an example. My first year we were on the road in Cincinnati and traveled right out from there after the game, a 33-23 loss]. It was a miserable week. We lost [31-17 to Dallas]. The next year we did it on Thursday and that for me, at least talking to players, was the best they felt on a Sunday. We won [beating Buffalo, 34-31] and did it again the next year, and won [30-27 over Indianapolis]. The Performance Department has a really cool plan, from leaving Thursday night. There's a regimen put in place, the performance staff has a really good plan. I'm anxious to see how it works."

The Jets (1-3) last trip to London was in 2015 when they beat the Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, 24-17. The Falcons (1-3) wasted a 21-0 halftime lead in their last London appearance, in 2014, losing to the Lions, 22-21.

Last Sunday, after three losses to open the 2021 season, Saleh said he felt a definite change in his players after RB Michael Carter crashed in from 2 yards out in the second quarter. It was his first TD as a professional player and also the Jets first TD in the first half this season.