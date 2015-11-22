Locker Room Sound Bites: Jets-Texans

Texans coach Bill O'Brien on working Cecil Shorts into their game plan against the Jets...

"We felt like we had to be creative, so we were kind of throwing out some names. Did this guy do it? Has this guy every played Wildcat? We knew [Jonathan] Grimes had done it for us last year, so we knew we had him and then I went up to Cecil [Shorts] and he said he did it at Mount Union. So I said stay after practice and throw a few. He threw and he looked good throwing. He can throw and he can run the Wildcat. ... I was reminded that he was the one that threw the touchdown pass against us last year in the Jacksonville game. He threw it back to [Jordan] Todman on the trick play last year. Me being the moron that I am, I forgot that. I was reminded of that, so we put some plays in for him."

Texans DE J.J. Watt on being stopped for the first time in his career — by S Calvin Pryor's pass defense — when a pass is thrown to him on the goal line...

"I think anybody would be disappointed when you don't make a play. You have to remember those guys get paid, too. That was a heck of a play by that guy. He earned it. ... It doesn't much matter to me [what Pryor said to him after the play]. When you make the play, you get to trash-talk. That's what you earn when you make the play."

T Breno Giacomini on seeing Watt's play up close...

"It's exactly what we saw. He made a couple of plays there on the back side. On the sack, I just kind of lost my hand there and he finished around the corner. The holding call, Fitz just took off. You can say all you want. Technique wins every time and he had a little bit better technique than I did today."

Giacomini on if the loss at Houston was a missed opportunity for the Jets...