Locker Room Sound Bites: Jets-Giants

Selected quotes from the Jets' and Giants' locker rooms at MetLife Stadium following the Jets' 23-20 overtime road win on Sunday afternoon:

Head coach Todd Bowles on if this game was the best he's seen QB Ryan Fitzpatrick play...

"I thought it was great last week as well, so I don't know if it was the best I've seen him, but it was the most poised I've seen him in these situations. We had Buffalo in a big game, we didn't get it done. We had New England, we didn't get it done. So to come out in a meaningful game, for them to get it done in the fourth quarter, we obviously learned some things."

WR Brandon Marshall on what he said to Fitzpatrick before the Giants' overtime field goal try...

"I looked up and saw that he was 31-for-42 and I asked him, 'Do you want me to hold my praise?' and he said, 'Yeah, hold your praise.' I just wanted to tell him how proud I am of him leading us not only today but this whole season. It got to the point where [Josh Brown] was about to kick the field goal and I told him they're going to miss it. I said, 'Hey, I've been in the league 10 years, haven't made the playoffs, you 11. We've bounced around from team to team. The football gods are hearing us right now so he's going to miss this kick.' "

Fitzpatrick on the game-tying TD pass to Marshall with 27 seconds left in regulation...