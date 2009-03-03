Lito Sheppard Conference Call





Transcript of CB Lito Sheppard's conference call with reporters Tuesday midday:

On how he feels about being in the New York area…

It is great. It gives me a chance to get back on the football field and continue to be the great player I tried to be in Philadelphia. It is just like closing one chapter in my book and starting a new one.

On the root of his unhappiness in Philadelphia…

I am not going to get into it too much. Obviously, we saw things a little different and one thing led to another. The best thing for me, if I wanted to continue to play football, was to go elsewhere. That is what we decided on and that is in the past now.

On if it is odd for a player with his résumé to be traded…

I think all of that in the near future will speak for itself. We all know how business can get involved. Leaving it at that, I am happy to be a part of the Jets and play football again.

On if he sees a change in the Eagles organization now that he and Brian Dawkins have left…

I don't know. I am not really concerned with all of that stuff. It was personal with me — for my career. Like I said, I am happy to move elsewhere and continue to play football and do the things that I know I can do.

On how much he looks forward to proving to the Eagles he can still play…

I think they actually know it. That won't be any part of this. I'll prove it to myself and anybody in the league who may have forgotten because of me not being out there. That is what I am excited about.

On having hard feelings toward the Eagles...

There are no hard feelings. Like I said, it is a business and a game. A lot of people don't get to see the business side. I am just happy to move on and get things rolling again.

On the opportunity to play for Rex Ryan and possibly starting opposite Darrelle Revis…

That's a great opportunity. The good thing about this is it's a new change, that's most important, with a new coaching staff and everybody is starting fresh. I am just happy to have that opportunity to go out there and to be able to show what I can do.

On what he knows about Ryan…

He is obviously a defensive coach. That's obviously a plus for a defensive player. He shows a lot of passion and enthusiasm for the game. He has one of those mentalities of being aggressive. That kind of fits my style of play and what I've been in the last seven years. It's like "Hey, I'm going in to another good situation."

On if his playing style is a good fit for his new defensive scheme…

My thing is I am a cornerback. I cover. My job is to not let the receivers catch the ball, make plays, and that's what the cornerback position is titled as. Whatever I need to do to be successful on this field, that's what I'll do because I am a football player.

On injuries and health…

That's what it started out as, but last year I played in all 16 games when given an opportunity and I feel great. I've been great for the past year and a half since I've been back so that's not an issue for me or the Jets. They gave me a complete physical, inside and out. I don't think the trade would have been done if I wasn't completely healthy.

On the story of his first name…

Lito, that's a story a lot of people ask me. I've asked my mom that a lot of times. She was influenced by a high school friend. I think they were from the Philippines. Maybe it has some connection.

On being traded to the Jets…

Change is not always bad. Sometimes change can rejuvenate a player. You look around the league, good guys get traded all the time, so it's part of the game and I think you have to realize that. If a player is not completely happy, it can affect his play, so the best thing for the player and organization to get the most out of both is to go elsewhere. In most cases, that happens and players continue to have a good career.

On what he knows about the Jets players on defense…

Not a whole lot. I know some of the guys from just being a fan of the game and keeping up with pretty good players, but for the most part, everything is going to be a little different as far as the defensive schemes. We are going to be on one accord as far as learning it, so I don't think that would be a problem. I know there are a lot of good players and we are looking to get better.

On if he has had a chance to sit down and speak with coaches or players about his role…

We really didn't get into specifics, but I have met with the secondary coach, the defensive coordinator and the head coach as well. We were just talking general football and just giving me the opportunity to compete. That's all I need. I am familiar with pretty much the defensive scheme and we are going to see how it works from there.

On corners being left on an island in this scheme…

It's kind of a little unfair to say as far as leaving the corners out there on an island. I think [Coach Ryan] has a great defensive package and it may seem that way at times, but I think he understands what it takes to be successful and I think he is going to look at his personnel and see what we are good at and we are going to go from there.

On the possibility of playing a lot of one-on-one coverage…

I've been in this game for seven years now. I've been in two Pro Bowls and I've had a pretty OK career to this point. I played a lot of man-to-man in Philadelphia and we blitzed a lot there, so I am pretty familiar with getting the job done if that is the case. We are going to see how it works out.

On how excited he is to play on Ryan's defense…

I am very excited. Any defense that can generate turnovers, that's what I am all for. I just left Philly with Jim Johnson. He's a great defensive coordinator, he had a great scheme, and I think Rex is also a hell of a coordinator and now a head coach with great reason. His schemes are going to be awesome and he is going to put it together.

On his impression of Revis…

I got a chance to talk to him and I actually met him the other day and we had a chance to chat for a minute. He is one of the players that I am familiar with on the team as far as for what he has accomplished on the field. He is on the rise to be a star. He came from the Pro Bowl last year, so that's a big step in his career. I know he is going to continue to get better and go from there.

On his feelings that he was traded this year…