LG Laken Tomlinson Showed Durability in First Season With the Jets

While the injury bug bit the Jets O-Line this past season, LG Laken Tomlinson stayed injury-free and had a strong first season with the Green & White as one of the team's most-durable players.

"Man, it's been awesome," Tomlinson said. "Getting to work with these guys, there are a lot of great guys in the room, especially the young guys we have in the building. Super-talented young men. It was awesome working with these guys."

Tomlinson, signed in free agency in March from San Francisco, was a model of consistency trailing only his linemate C Connor McGovern in offensive snaps played. Tomlinson started all 17 games and played 1,112 (99.8%) snaps – missing only 2 plays

Besides Tomlinson and McGovern, the Jets O-line overall dealt with injuries all season. Eleven offensive linemen took snaps – with 10 players starting games. Notably, the Green & White lost RT Mekhi Becton during training camp and RG Alijah Vera-Tucker in Week 7 to season-ending injuries.

Tomlinson, however, found a way to build chemistry with each iteration, each play. According to Pro Football Focus, Tomlinson surrendered 1 sack and totaled 8 games with 1 or less pressures allowed.