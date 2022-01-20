LG Alijah Vera-Tucker: Jets Rookie Class Has a Great Chance to Be Special

At the start of the season, talk centered on the young and powerful left side of the Jets' offensive line (Wilson's "blind" side), with AVT teamed with second-year tackle Mekhi Becton. But when Becton went down with a knee injury in the Week 1 game at Carolina (and subsequently missed the balance of the season), George Fant flipped from right to left and had a strong season.

"He's a veteran guy right there, and it was a good opportunity for me to play next to a guy who's been in the league a while," AVT said. "And he's a great left tackle, too. He had an outstanding season. Being next to him was great, he taught me details about the game. Little details that are important in this game.

"The vision is still there on the left side." He added, "No matter who's with me, it's going to be a lockdown left side."

At a spry 22 years old, the 6-5, 308-pound LG is nimble on his feet and quick to get to the second level.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network's lead draft analyst, ranked AVT No. 22 on his list of the top 25 rookies (Carter was No. 23), the second-ranked guard.

"The Jets made a concerted effort to bolster their offensive line in the last two drafts, and Vera-Tucker looks like a fabulous building block," Jeremiah wrote. "He is outstanding working to the second level and can easily anchor in pass protection."

AVT conceded that he needs to work on improving his play in pass protection in an effort to give Wilson time to go through his progressions while also keeping the leader on offense vertical as much as possible.

"There's always room for improvement," he said. "From what I can say now, without looking at every game, I'd say the pass protection, I want to get better. There are strengths and weaknesses. In the run game, I'm always going to be violent, as I was able to show this season. Definitely pass protection and perfecting my craft as much as I can in this offseason."

Asked how he has adapted from college to the Jets' offensive scheme, Vera-Tucker said: "Personally, I like how fast you have to be. You can't be slow coming off the ball at the first or second level. The first step is everything. I like playing that way, so far I'm loving it and excited about it."

While Jets fans may dream of the OL tandem of AVT and Becton as a reboot from the days of the stalwarts Nick Mangold and D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Vera-Tucker says that he's more than fond of the supporters of the Green & White.