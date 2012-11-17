Let's Huddle Up Saturday Night

Nov 16, 2012 at 11:30 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Yours truly will host "Jets Huddle" Saturday night on WCBS 2HD.  We had a chance to catch up with both DT Mike DeVito and T Jason Smith during the week and we will also take a poignant look at Matt Slauson's work with Our Time, a non-profit organization that uses arts to improve the confidence and communication skills of children who stutter.  "Jets Huddle" will kickoff at 11:30 PM, so you can hit record on the TV if you're either early to bed or you're out on the town.

DeVito, who grew up in Massachusetts but was born in New York, grew up a Jets fan and is living a dream playing for his boyhood team.  And Smith, who was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Rams, will return to the Edward James Dome Sunday to face his former teammates after being acquired via an August trade.

Our Time recently honored Slauson, a person who has battled stuttering his entire life and who is helping kids afflicted with the same obstacles.

Then on Sunday, I will hit the radio airwaves for pre and post segments with ESPN New York's Don LaGreca and Greg Buttle.  ESPN NY 98.7's "Countdown to Kickoff" begins at 11:00 AM and the "Jets 5th Quarter Show" will take over after the Jets and the Rams finish up festivities in St. Louis.

