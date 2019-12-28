Le'Veon Bell's Looking Ahead ... not to 2020 but to Sunday

"I've been harping on that the whole time," he said about wanting to help build the Jets. "Everybody's been talking about a trade and everything — I don't even know why that was popping up. I just answer the questions about trades when they come up. But I wouldn't have signed here for four years if I didn't want to be here for four years.

"And when I did sign here, I didn't expect us to go 16-0. I knew it was going to be a process — a young quarterback, a whole group of guys coming in, new coordinators, new coaches. It's not like basketball where you can take one or two players and try to change a team. It's 11 people out there playing on each side of the ball. ... I understand it takes a process, and if I didn't understand that, I'd be naive, I guess."

Bell is not naive but he is, as he has said, patient. And he had to be as the first half of the season unfolded at 1-7.

"Football's really the one game you can experience a lot of emotions. I never try to get too high if I'm doing well or too low when I'm not doing too well," he said. "This football year's been different, but I went out there making sure I'm always coming in here and being a jolly guy. I know my teammates are looking for me to be a leader. I always try to make sure I keep a straight face and help push guys along and they can follow my lead."

His lead at least statistically was at a slower pace then it had been in his five stellar Steelers seasons. But just as with the team at large, his season started to pick up a quantum of momentum at the start of the second half of the schedule. His rushes and touches went up slight, his rush yards elevated by 7.1 yards/game and his yards from scrimmage has averaged 91 yards/game over the last seven games.

And for his new team, the Jets have gone from a 1-7 first half to the possibility of nailing down their first 6-2 second half since, if you can believe it, 2006. All they have to do is knock off their old friends/foes the Bills in the rain in Western New York. And Bell is focusing on that above all else this week.