Le'Veon Bell: I'm Ready 

Bell returned to the Jets' training facility on Monday, nearly nine pounds lighter, and started running Monday to prepare for Thursday night's game at Baltimore.

"The weight loss and things like that, that'll affect me in different ways that I might not be aware of, but right now I feel good," he said. "I want to go out there and make sure I make enough plays for my team. I'm going to try and gain as much weight as I can back and make sure I'm hydrated. That's the biggest part, being hydrated and find some energy somewhere. When I was sick, I felt good, but you never know until you're really out there. We'll see how I feel."

Bell, who played with the Steelers for five seasons, is familiar with the Ravens and vice versa.

"We understand how he runs, what his strengths are and how good he is in the passing game," Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said. "They line him up run almost every receiver route with him. They'll run go routes with him in the slot and outside. He's just a great football player. He's someone that you have to keep an eye on and have someone attached to him at all times. He can make guys miss and make plays on his own. He's an edge-to-edge runner and he can north and south. I think he's a complete back, a complete football player. He's going to be a very important guy that we need to stop."

Bell believes he hasn't tapped his potential in Coach Adam Gase's offense. Bell has 589 rushing yards and 3 TDs on 183 carries (3.2 average). He also has 403 receiving yards and 1 TD on 55 receptions, which is the second on the Jets.