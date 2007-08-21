LB Mackey Traded to Bucs

Aug 21, 2007 at 12:52 PM
mackey_320.jpg


The New York Jets have traded linebacker Jerry Mackey to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an undisclosed draft pick. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Mackey (6'1", 233) signed with the Jets on Aug. 4 after being released by Tampa Bay on June 19. He originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on May 3.

Mackey played four years for Syracuse, recording 202 tackles (106 solo), three sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. The Freeport, N.Y., native earned All-Nassau County and All-Long Island honors as a senior at Freeport High School. He is a great-nephew of NFL Hall of Fame TE John Mackey.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

