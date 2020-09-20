LB Jordan Jenkins Says the Jets 'Have to Be Dialed In'

RB Raheem Mostert, 49ers Rushed for 182 Yards Against a Prideful Defense

Sep 20, 2020 at 06:04 PM
bell headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ3_2603-jenkins-thumb

It is often hard -- and Sunday's Jets home opener against San Francisco was one of those days -- to extract positives from a 31-13 loss.

Linebacker Jordan Jenkins, who has been a Jets player for five years (tied for longest with Steve McLendon) since being drafted in the third round out of Georgia in 2016, was downcast and disappointed after the team's second-straight loss to open the 2020 NFL season.

"Honestly, we just have to be dialed in 100 percent of the time," Jenkins told reporters after the game. "We can't be right nine of 10 plays and have that one play you're not right on. We're going to pay for it."

Jenkins was obliquely referring to a pair of key plays that signified the struggles the defense had against San Francisco in the 31-13 loss at MetLife Stadium.

No. 1 was the game's first play from scrimmage when the Niners Raheem Mostert took a hand off from QB Jimmy Garoppolo and scampered 80 yards for a TD. Asked about the play, Head Coach Adam Gase said, "We knew we had to limit explosive plays. We didn't do that. They outran us. We didn't take good angles on a guy who's fast."

No. 2 came on San Francisco's first possession of the second half after a Jets (0-2) punt. With the 49ers (1-1) facing third-and-31 from their 11, and the Jets smelling a chance to get the ball and get back into the game, Jerick McKinnon (who came on for the injured Mostert) galloped 55 yards to the Jets' 34. The run led to Robbie Gould's 46-yard field goal and upped the score to 24-3. "It goes back to guys not being in the correct gaps," Jenkins, 25, said. "When you play teams with good vision and good speed they will take advantage of it."

Jenkins repeated: "We're going to pay for it 100 percent of the time. Now you have to step up and don't just come in tomorrow and try to get through the day. Watch film and fix it. If the coach says something don't just nod, ask a question. You got to look yourself in the mirror. Just go out and do it. You got to do what you're supposed to do."

Jenkins, along with Quinnen Williams (who had two sacks for 20 yards), were two of the better Jets on a defense that allowed the Niners 182 yards on the ground (among five players) and 202 yards passing between Garoppolo and his replacement, Nick Mullens. For his part, Jenkins had 4 total tackles, a sack for 5 yards, 2 quarterback hurries and 1 TFL. Still, the stats provided no salve for Jenkins.

"It's been rinse and repeat the last two games," Jenkins (6-3, 259) said. "We have to get it right, this has got to stop. There has been no progress, we have to do it now. We have a road game coming up [next Sunday at Indianapolis]. Just do your job."

After helping the defense rise to No. 2 against the rush in 2019 (86.9 yards a game), Jenkins said: "You know after this week, it hurts because that's what we pride ourselves on [stopping the run]. Now, we don't look like we can stop the run, and we're supposed to be a run-stopping defense. Today, it didn't happen."

Related Content

Jets-49ers 3 Takeaways: Offense Couldn't Capitalize on Opportunities in Home Opener
news

Jets-49ers 3 Takeaways: Offense Couldn't Capitalize on Opportunities in Home Opener

Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert Exit Early, but Jets Defense Can't Take Advantage
Jets Set to Tackle 49ers in 2020 Home Opener at MetLife
news

Jets Set to Tackle 49ers in 2020 Home Opener at MetLife

Green & White Will Be Without Crowder & Bell; San Fran Is Minus Prolific TE George Kittle
Jets, Giants Rename MetLife Stadium Photo Work Room After Anthony Causi
news

Jets, Giants Rename MetLife Stadium Photo Work Room After Anthony Causi

Sunday Announcement Will Honor Memory of NY Post Photographer Who Died from COVID-19
Jets Sign LB Alec Ogletree and Elevate RB Josh Adams and WR Josh Malone
news

Jets Sign LB Alec Ogletree and Elevate RB Josh Adams and WR Josh Malone

RB and WR Come Up from Practice Squad for Week 2 vs. 49ers
Jets vs. 49ers Game Preview: Green & White Confident in Resilient Sam Darnold
news

Jets vs. 49ers Game Preview: Green & White Confident in Resilient Sam Darnold

Safety Marcus Maye: Darnold Always Finds a Way to Bounce Back
Jets WR Jamison Crowder Out vs. 49ers
news

Jets WR Jamison Crowder Out vs. 49ers

Braxton Berrios Will Start; Bradley McDougald Familiar with San Francisco Offense 
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. 49ers

Sam Darnold Faces Secondary Without Richard Sherman; Mekhi Becton Takes On Nick Bosa
Inside the Numbers: Marcus Maye's 'Variety' Show at Buffalo
news

Inside the Numbers: Marcus Maye's 'Variety' Show at Buffalo

Jets S Is Tied for NFL Sack Lead After Week 1; WR Jamison Crowder YAC-ed It Up vs. Bills
Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Friday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Friday

WR Jamison Crowder and QB Joe Flacco Ruled Out for Niners Game
Read An Excerpt from a New Book 'If These Walls Could Talk: New York Jets' by Marty Lyons and Lou Sahadi
news

Read An Excerpt from a New Book 'If These Walls Could Talk: New York Jets' by Marty Lyons and Lou Sahadi

Excerpt from Chapter 3 of "If These Walls Could Talk: New York Jets" by Marty Lyons and Lou Sahadi
Jets S Marcus Maye: 'We Need to Find a Way to Win'
news

Jets S Marcus Maye: 'We Need to Find a Way to Win'

Next Challenge Is to Corral 49ers' TE George Kittle

Advertising