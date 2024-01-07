LB C.J. Mosley on the Jets' Dominant Defense: 'It Was a Lot of Fun. It Was Great'

Adams also had a late interception (the Jets' second of the game), falling to the turf to protect the ball with the score 9-3- that squelched any hope the Patriots still had. On the next play, Breece Hall scampered 50 yards around left end for a 17-3 lead after he also scored the 2-point conversion with under a minute left in the game.

Asked about the tenor in the locker room after the game, second-year CB Sauce Gardner said: "It feels great. A true blessing. It's the little things that matter. That's a part of history if you ask me, the 15-game losing streak on our end, that's another blessing. I wouldn't want to do it with any other guys, any other coaches."

Before Sunday's victory, the Jets had been saddled with that losing streak to HC Bill Belichick and the Patriots dating to 2015. The last five of those losses have come under Saleh, whose teams now have a 4-14 record against AFC East opponents.

Gardner added: "I told NFL Network that I'd be lying if we didn't talk about that [the streak] in the locker room. Should be some more history, something to talk about down the line. This was my first game in the snow, that's what makes it even more iconic."

Though the weather clearly had an impact on both offenses through the wind and the snow, the Jets' defensive line was relentless in pressuring Zappe (10 QB hits) and taking him to the snow-covered turf (another 10 times). While Jets running back Hall amassed 178 rushing yards, the Green & White held the Pats' ground game to 88 yards.

"Just finishing strong, finishing strong for my team, finishing strong for the organization," said Quinnen Williams, who finished the season with 5.5 sacks. "I know it isn't like we wanted to, but we wanted to come out here and finish strong for the fanbase, the organization, myself and the team. And beat the Patriots. I'd never beaten them in my career."

Overall, the Jets' 7 sacks added up to 57 yards. Bryce Huff was credited with 2 sacks for 13 yards to increase his team best to 10 this season, Quinnen Williams, who was named to back-to-back Pro Bowls, bulled his way to two (16 yards) more. Jermaine Johnson, rookie Will McDonald (16 yards) and Jalyn Holmes each had a sack.