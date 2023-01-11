LB C.J. Mosley Calls Season a 'Stepping Point' for Green & White

Before the season, Jets veteran LB C.J. Mosley set out to achieve two goals: "Grow" as both a player and leader. Seventeen games later, he achieved both and steered the Jets defense to a record turnaround that they plan to build.

"We proved to ourselves," Mosley said. "And we proved to the league that we're capable of playing meaningful big-time games. And now I think this is really a stepping point for us to build off what we've done this past year and just keep getting better."

Mosley, the Jets captain on defense, led a reversal this season from the dead-last finishes in scoring and total defense last season to a finishing fourth in each statistical category. The Jets are the first team in the Super Bowl era to rank in the top 10 in both categories after a last-place finish the season before.

And in his third season with the Green & White, the former Baltimore defender earned a trip to his fifth Pro Bowl — and first as a Jet — amassing 158 tackles, which was the ninth-most in the NFL and second-most of his career.