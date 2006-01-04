Lawton and King Sign Reserve/Future Contracts

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they have signed full back Luke Lawton and guard Michael King to Reserve/Future Contracts: King will be allocated to NFL Europe. The announcements were made by Executive Vice President and General Manager Terry Bradway.
Lawton signed to the Jets' active roster on November 11 and played in four games, recording two tackles on special teams. He was waived and subsequently signed to the club's practice squad on December 16.
King spent the majority of 2005 as a member of the Jets' practice squad.