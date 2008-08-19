Last Public Practice of Camp Set for Wednesday

Aug 19, 2008 at 07:23 PM
081908_gholston_fans_autograph_training_camp_320.jpg


Wednesday's single afternoon practice of Capital One Jets Training Camp is the last public practice of the Jets' 2008 camp. The practice is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. and will run about two hours in length.

Hofstra University has been the Jets' home for the last 40 seasons. Beginning Sept. 2, the team will begin work at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility, its new home in Florham Park, N.J.

After Wednesday's practice, Jets players will be signing autographs for the fans in attendance.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

QB Zach Wilson Will Start vs. the Lions

Jets Doctors Did Not Clear Mike White (Rib) for Contact; 50/50 Chance Quinnen Williams Plays Sunday

news

Jets-Lions Game Preview | Jets Are Back Home Awaiting Detroit's Road Show

Green & White Offense, Defense Must Find Ways to Muzzle Jared Goff & Lions or at Least Outscore Them Sunday

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 vs. Lions - Friday

DL Quinnen Williams (Calf) Questionable for Sunday's Game

news

Are You Surprised the Jets Opened as a Home Underdog vs. the Lions?

Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Come to MetLife Stadium to Take on Sauce Gardner, Green & White Defense

news

Sauce Gardner Reflects on Awards Season with Equal Parts Confidence & Humility

Jets Corner Is Very Much 'in the Conversation' for NFL Pro Bowl Berth, Defense Rookie of the Year Honors

news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: 'You Have Got to Respect' the Lions' Tough Running Style

Detroit's RBs to Test Jets Defense on Sunday at MetLife Stadium

news

Jets QB Mike White: I'm Preparing to Start

Signal-Caller Echoes HC Robert Saleh, Saying the Green & White Have Destiny in Their Hands

news

OC Mike LaFleur on WR Elijah Moore: 'He's in a Great Place'

Second-Year Speedster Had His Most Productive Game at Buffalo Last Week

news

5 Players to Watch When Jets Begin Their Crucial Homestand vs. Detroit

QB, Pass Rush, Secondary on the Spot as Green & White Seek to Improve Their Playoff Profile

news

Jets Release S Will Parks

Veteran Safety Appeared in 11 Games This Season

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 vs. Lions - Thursday

QB Mike White (Ribs) Limited; DL Quinnen Williams (Calf) DNP for Second Straight Day

news

Jets RB Zonovan 'Bam' Knight Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Undrafted Tailback Scored His First NFL Touchdown Against Buffalo

Advertising