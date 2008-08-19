Last Public Practice of Camp Set for Wednesday

Wednesday's single afternoon practice of Capital One Jets Training Camp is the last public practice of the Jets' 2008 camp. The practice is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. and will run about two hours in length.
Hofstra University has been the Jets' home for the last 40 seasons. Beginning Sept. 2, the team will begin work at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility, its new home in Florham Park, N.J.
After Wednesday's practice, Jets players will be signing autographs for the fans in attendance.