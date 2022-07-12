Laken Tomlinson: Some Familiar Faces in a New Place

One of the young guys that has stood out to Tomlinson is G Alijah Vera-Tucker. Vera-Tucker played at LG for the Jets in the 2021 season, but with the addition of Pro Bowler Tomlinson at LG, Vera-Tucker will play at RG for the 2022 season. Vera-Tucker is not worried about the transition, in fact, he is thrilled to have someone with as much experience as Tomlinson to learn from.

"To be honest with you, when he came in, I was really excited to be able to pick his brain and how he will be able to help me with my technique," Vera-Tucker said. "Overall, it's really exciting to add another guy to the offensive line who can really come in and dominate."

After a Pro Bowl year, receiving a career-best 75.2 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, and only 8 total penalties in 1,091 snaps in 2021, Tomlinson isn't taking his foot off the gas as training camp nears.

"I'm excited. I'm excited to work with our defense, we got a lot of great guys on the other side of the ball," Tomlinson said. "I'm excited to work together and you know, iron sharpens iron."

As for what he is working on heading into training camp, Tomlinson said its easy. He wants to give his all to his new teammates.