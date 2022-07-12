Laken Tomlinson: Some Familiar Faces in a New Place

While it may be a new environment for Jets G Laken Tomlinson, the familiar faces he sees are helping with his move to the Green & White.
"Seeing all the familiar faces of the coaching staff, the transition is going a lot better than I thought it would," Tomlinson said. "Spending time around the guys and building that chemistry, it's going as well as it could. It's really good to be able to come out here and work with the guys and just show them everything I can do for the team."
Some of those familiar faces Tomlinson referred to are HC Robert Saleh, OC Mike LaFleur, and OL coach John Benton who coached him during his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers (2017-20). During that time, Tomlinson played in 6,292 of 6,294 possible snaps for the 49ers.
"I mean after working with Coach Benton for four years in San Francisco, it's been a pretty smooth transition for me," Tomlinson said. "He's been doing a really good job coaching these guys, especially the young guys, and going through the playbook and everything."
See some of the best images of the 2022 Jets in uniform at the team's annual multimedia day held at 1 Jets Drive.
One of the young guys that has stood out to Tomlinson is G Alijah Vera-Tucker. Vera-Tucker played at LG for the Jets in the 2021 season, but with the addition of Pro Bowler Tomlinson at LG, Vera-Tucker will play at RG for the 2022 season. Vera-Tucker is not worried about the transition, in fact, he is thrilled to have someone with as much experience as Tomlinson to learn from.
"To be honest with you, when he came in, I was really excited to be able to pick his brain and how he will be able to help me with my technique," Vera-Tucker said. "Overall, it's really exciting to add another guy to the offensive line who can really come in and dominate."
After a Pro Bowl year, receiving a career-best 75.2 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, and only 8 total penalties in 1,091 snaps in 2021, Tomlinson isn't taking his foot off the gas as training camp nears.
"I'm excited. I'm excited to work with our defense, we got a lot of great guys on the other side of the ball," Tomlinson said. "I'm excited to work together and you know, iron sharpens iron."
As for what he is working on heading into training camp, Tomlinson said its easy. He wants to give his all to his new teammates.
"I want to continue on the trend I've been on for the last five years, continue to excel on my run game, and continue to excel on my pass game," Tomlinson said. "I just want to give the team everything that I can day in and day out."