Laken Tomlinson: Some Familiar Faces in a New Place

Jets Guard Worked With Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur and John Benton With 49ers

Jul 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM
IMG_4914
Caroline Hendershot

Team Reporter

E_0Q5A0741

While it may be a new environment for Jets G Laken Tomlinson, the familiar faces he sees are helping with his move to the Green & White.

"Seeing all the familiar faces of the coaching staff, the transition is going a lot better than I thought it would," Tomlinson said. "Spending time around the guys and building that chemistry, it's going as well as it could. It's really good to be able to come out here and work with the guys and just show them everything I can do for the team."

Some of those familiar faces Tomlinson referred to are HC Robert Saleh, OC Mike LaFleur, and OL coach John Benton who coached him during his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers (2017-20). During that time, Tomlinson played in 6,292 of 6,294 possible snaps for the 49ers.

"I mean after working with Coach Benton for four years in San Francisco, it's been a pretty smooth transition for me," Tomlinson said. "He's been doing a really good job coaching these guys, especially the young guys, and going through the playbook and everything."

Gallery | Top Photos of the Jets in Uniform at Multimedia Day

See some of the best images of the 2022 Jets in uniform at the team's annual multimedia day held at 1 Jets Drive.

DL Quinnen Williams
1 / 56

DL Quinnen Williams

QB Zach Wilson
2 / 56

QB Zach Wilson

TE C.J. Uzomah
3 / 56

TE C.J. Uzomah

LB C.J. Mosley
4 / 56

LB C.J. Mosley

CB D.J. Reed
5 / 56

CB D.J. Reed

OL Laken Tomlinson
6 / 56

OL Laken Tomlinson

TE Tyler Conklin
7 / 56

TE Tyler Conklin

RB Michael Carter
8 / 56

RB Michael Carter

CB Michael Carter II
9 / 56

CB Michael Carter II

DL Vinny Curry
10 / 56

DL Vinny Curry

WR Denzel Mims
11 / 56

WR Denzel Mims

DL Solomon Thomas
12 / 56

DL Solomon Thomas

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
13 / 56

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen

WR Garrett Wilson
14 / 56

WR Garrett Wilson

DE Jermaine Johnson
15 / 56

DE Jermaine Johnson

TE Jeremy Ruckert
16 / 56

TE Jeremy Ruckert

DL Micheal Clemons
17 / 56

DL Micheal Clemons

DL Nathan Shepherd
18 / 56

DL Nathan Shepherd

QB Zach Wilson
19 / 56

QB Zach Wilson

TE C.J. Uzomah
20 / 56

TE C.J. Uzomah

LB Quincy Williams
21 / 56

LB Quincy Williams

CB D.J. Reed
22 / 56

CB D.J. Reed

WR Denzel Mims
23 / 56

WR Denzel Mims

DL Quinnen Williams
24 / 56

DL Quinnen Williams

QB Zach Wilson
25 / 56

QB Zach Wilson

TE C.J. Uzomah
26 / 56

TE C.J. Uzomah

CB D.J. Reed
27 / 56

CB D.J. Reed

S Jason Pinnock
28 / 56

S Jason Pinnock

QB Zach Wilson
29 / 56

QB Zach Wilson

CB D.J. Reed
30 / 56

CB D.J. Reed

TE Tyler Conklin
31 / 56

TE Tyler Conklin

DL Jacob Martin
32 / 56

DL Jacob Martin

QB Zach Wilson
33 / 56

QB Zach Wilson

DL Jacob Martin
34 / 56

DL Jacob Martin

CB D.J. Reed
35 / 56

CB D.J. Reed

TE Jeremy Ruckert
36 / 56

TE Jeremy Ruckert

DE Jermaine Johnson
37 / 56

DE Jermaine Johnson

CB D.J. Reed
38 / 56

CB D.J. Reed

WR Garrett Wilson
39 / 56

WR Garrett Wilson

TE Jeremy Ruckert
40 / 56

TE Jeremy Ruckert

WR Garrett Wilson
41 / 56

WR Garrett Wilson

TE Tyler Conklin
42 / 56

TE Tyler Conklin

CB D.J. Reed
43 / 56

CB D.J. Reed

RB Michael Carter
44 / 56

RB Michael Carter

CB Michael Carter II
45 / 56

CB Michael Carter II

LB C.J. Mosley
46 / 56

LB C.J. Mosley

DE Jermaine Johnson
47 / 56

DE Jermaine Johnson

LB Quincy Williams
48 / 56

LB Quincy Williams

CB D.J. Reed
49 / 56

CB D.J. Reed

DL Vinny Curry
50 / 56

DL Vinny Curry

LB C.J. Mosley
51 / 56

LB C.J. Mosley

WR Garrett Wilson
52 / 56

WR Garrett Wilson

DE Jermaine Johnson
53 / 56

DE Jermaine Johnson

RB Michael Carter
54 / 56

RB Michael Carter

QB Zach Wilson
55 / 56

QB Zach Wilson

RB Michael Carter
56 / 56

RB Michael Carter

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

One of the young guys that has stood out to Tomlinson is G Alijah Vera-Tucker. Vera-Tucker played at LG for the Jets in the 2021 season, but with the addition of Pro Bowler Tomlinson at LG, Vera-Tucker will play at RG for the 2022 season. Vera-Tucker is not worried about the transition, in fact, he is thrilled to have someone with as much experience as Tomlinson to learn from.

"To be honest with you, when he came in, I was really excited to be able to pick his brain and how he will be able to help me with my technique," Vera-Tucker said. "Overall, it's really exciting to add another guy to the offensive line who can really come in and dominate."

After a Pro Bowl year, receiving a career-best 75.2 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, and only 8 total penalties in 1,091 snaps in 2021, Tomlinson isn't taking his foot off the gas as training camp nears.

"I'm excited. I'm excited to work with our defense, we got a lot of great guys on the other side of the ball," Tomlinson said. "I'm excited to work together and you know, iron sharpens iron."

As for what he is working on heading into training camp, Tomlinson said its easy. He wants to give his all to his new teammates.

"I want to continue on the trend I've been on for the last five years, continue to excel on my run game, and continue to excel on my pass game," Tomlinson said. "I just want to give the team everything that I can day in and day out."

Related Content

news

Jets Unveil 2022 Training Camp Public Practice Dates

Six Open Dates in Florham Park; Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 6

news

'Cool Group' Seeks to Run Hot in 2022

Michael Carter and His Mates Bring Diverse Skills to the Jets' RBs Room

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Detroit Lions

Green & White Host Final NFC North Opponent in Week 15

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | 'Sauce' Gardner and Spicy D.J. Reed Will Give Cornerback a New Look

HC Robert Saleh: Rookie Gardner Will Be Exactly Where He Needs to Be in Crunch Time

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series| Chicago Bears

Green & White Host the Bears on Week 12

news

Vinny Curry Feeling Young Again Just Thinking About Jets Training Camp

Veteran D-Lineman Trying Not to Be 'Too Eager' After Sitting Out All Last Season but Admits, 'I'm Really Excited'

news

'It All Starts Up Front' on Jets' Offensive Line

Head Coach Robert Saleh: 'I Feel Like We've Added Some Good Pieces'

news

Which Jets Player Is Poised for a Breakout Season?

Carl Lawson, Zach Wilson Among Players Who Could Take Jump in 2022

news

Corey Davis on Jets' WR Corps: 'We Can Be Dangerous'

On the Wilsons: Zach Is 'a Workhorse'; Garrett Is 'Going to Be a Great Wideout'

news

Zach Wilson Zips into Year Two 'Looking Good'

Young QB Is Appreciative & Excited: 'We're in the Process of Building It Together'

news

Jets' Fourth-Round Pick Max Mitchell Signs NFL Contract

Louisiana OL Adds Depth and Versatility to a Solid Position Group

Advertising