Jets Left Guard Laken Tomlinson: 'I'm Definitely Blessed'

The Jets will emphasize the offensive line in the offseason, but they do believe they have a pair of cornerstone pieces in Joe Tippmann and Alijah Vera-Tucker.

"The future holds a lot for Joe," Tomlinson said of Tippmann, a second-round pick out of Wisconsin who started 14 games as a rookie. "Hell of a player. Everything he was asked to do this season, coming in and playing right guard, coming in and playing center, and doing all that on the fly and kudos to him. Playing in this league is tough and especially playing the center position where you have to know the X's and O's and ins and outs of every play. For him to come in and play at a level that he did on a consistent basis and holding down that position, I had a conversation with him the other day and I told him obviously the circumstances of you going in there weren't the best but having that playing experience as a rookie is invaluable."

Vera-Tucker was limited to 12 games in 2022-23 due to a triceps tear and an Achilles tear that occurred in Denver the past two Octobers. While Vera-Tucker's versatility has been a huge asset, the Jets want to find him a permanent home in 2024.

"Since I've been here, AVT has been just truly amazing. A super talented player," Tomlinson said. "Obviously, it sucks with what happened to him throughout the season and last season as well, but the talent that that kid has — it just goes to show you can go from playing the guard position to a tackle position and still play at a high level. That just goes to show that the guy they went out and scouted for, like he's the right type of guy. I am excited for AVT, him coming in and locking down a position and really showing the world the All-Pro that he can be."

Tomlinson kept an All-Pro attitude despite the shuffling around him. He said he'll look back favorably on a team that was mired in adversity dating to Aaron Rodgers' Achilles tear in Week 1 against the Bills.

"That team was special because that team showed a ton of grit and we faced a lot of adversities," he said. "We could have thrown in the towel from the get-go, but nobody gave up, everybody fought, everyone loves each other and we all went out there and fought for each other every game. So that team was truly special."

With Rodgers back in the lineup, Tomlinson thinks special things are on the horizon for the Green & White.