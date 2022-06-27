LaDainian Tomlinson Ranks Jets' Breece Hall as No. 1 RB Fit in NFL Draft

Among the 22 running backs selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, former Jets and HOF RB LaDainian Tomlinson has Breece Hall, the Green & White's second-round pick, as his top fit.

"He and Michael Carter together, I'm excited about that tandem," Tomlinson said. "Michael Carter can flat out get it done, especially on the perimeter catching the football. Now you got Breece Hall, who can handle 20 carries a game, he can give you some catches out of the backfield, but he's a dynamic guy that can do it all. Great vision, great cutting ability and what I like in Mike LaFleur's offense, as they run a lot of perimeter plays, when you look at Breece Hall running on the perimeter, great patience, great vision to cut the football back. This man, Day 1, is going to be ready to roll."

Hall has been one of the most consistent, productive backs in college football the last two seasons. He was a consensus first-team All-America and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021, rushing for 3,044 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also had 59 receptions, 482 yards and 5 TDs. Hall left the Cyclones owning 11 school records and set an FBS record with a rushing touchdown in 24 consecutive games.

"Jets fans are getting a three-down back, a guy that can catch the ball, make people miss, run you over," Hall said after his selection. "Somebody that plays hard. And a person who's just as good off the field as he is on the field. So a guy that's going to impact the community anbd be more than a football player."

GM Joe Douglas moved up two spots from No. 38 to 36 to pick Hall, executing a trade with the Giants. It was the third trade between the franchises (1983 and 2019) and Douglas' second trade of the 2022 Draft.

"With Breece, it starts with the high-level production," Douglas said. "He was one of the top players in the entire conference. The thing that jumps out with him is he's a home-run threat. He can score from anywhere on the field. Excellent elusiveness, excellent balance through contact. And, also, another guy that can be a weapon in the pass game. Really natural ball skills. He's a tough tackle in open space. He's one of the more elusive backs."