Kirwan: Maccagnan 'Starting to Be a Star'

"At the end of the day I think the guy is in total control … He was almost built to be a head coach," Kirwan said of Bowles. "Some guys – I worked for four of them – they struggle with it. It's hard for them. They're constantly guessing or re-evaluating what they say or do in front of the team. I don't think the guy has any problem in front of the football team."

After a 10-6 campaign, both Maccagnan and Bowles have publicly said they would like to retain as many as their own players as possible. Kirwan believes that is imperative as the duo attempts to create a foundation.

"First thing you have to do and I learned the hard way when I was at the Jets, is you better keep all your talent and grow from there," Kirwan said. "You can't lose players and then just constantly use the draft to replace guys who were good because you're not making any progress."

Every team must work within the constraints of a salary cap and the reality is there will be changes ahead. The Jets have a number of prominent players with expiring contracts including DE Muhammad Wilkerson, NT Damon "Snacks" Harrison, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and RBs Chris Ivory & Bilal Powell.