Kirwan: Maccagnan 'Starting to Be a Star'

NFL Sirius “Moving the Chains Host” Believes a Vertical Threat at TE Would Make Offense Dynamic

Jan 27, 2016 at 05:00 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

IMG_6533-article.jpg


Former Jets executive Pat Kirwan can't wait for what's next. He likes the pairing of Mike Maccagnan and Todd Bowles and thinks the Green & White have a promising future ahead.

"I like Mike and I'm proud of him, and he got an opportunity to do it his way. And I think he's starting to be a star," Kirwan told me. "And you know what, the Jets have needed a star at that position. I think the future of the club is going to be very exciting. I can't wait to see his next draft to tell you the truth."

Maccagnan, who is down here in Mobile, AL with his college scouts, also has been joined by Bowles. The former has final say on the 53-man roster while the latter is responsible for molding those pieces together.  

"At the end of the day I think the guy is in total control … He was almost built to be a head coach," Kirwan said of Bowles. "Some guys – I worked for four of them – they struggle with it. It's hard for them. They're constantly guessing or re-evaluating what they say or do in front of the team. I don't think the guy has any problem in front of the football team."

After a 10-6 campaign, both Maccagnan and Bowles have publicly said they would like to retain as many as their own players as possible. Kirwan believes that is imperative as the duo attempts to create a foundation.

"First thing you have to do and I learned the hard way when I was at the Jets, is you better keep all your talent and grow from there," Kirwan said. "You can't lose players and then just constantly use the draft to replace guys who were good because you're not making any progress."

Every team must work within the constraints of a salary cap and the reality is there will be changes ahead. The Jets have a number of prominent players with expiring contracts including DE Muhammad Wilkerson, NT Damon "Snacks" Harrison, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and RBs Chris Ivory & Bilal Powell.

"But if it doesn't equal out financially, you're going to have to say goodbye," Kirwan said.

The Jets, who finished 10th overall in offense while amassing a franchise mark with 5,925 yards, had a 3,000-yard passer (Fitzpatrick), two 1,000-yard receivers (Brandon Marshall & Eric Decker) and a 1,000-yard runner (Ivory).  

"If you put a big-time vertical threat tight end in there, that would scare people that you wouldn't know if you should be in nickel or base defense," Kirwan said. "He could flex out and cause the same kind of problems that Gronk causes and a lot of this good tight ends cause. Then I think you have it all."

And even if the Jets re-sign Fitzpatrick to an extension, Kirwan believes the club should continue to stockpile talent at the position.

"I love Ryan Fitzpatrick, would go into but I the quarterback business. Now they may not agree with me on that, but I don't think you ever stop trying to get quarterbacks.  And Dick Steinberg who raised me at the Jets said, 'Never pass a quarterback.' So if there is one sitting there and you know Ryan's age, I think you go get one too. And there's nothing like having two or three of them that you really believe in."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner: 'I'm Not Settling' in 2024

Second-Year CB Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Win Next Season
news

Which Jets Received the Highest Pro Football Focus Grades?

DL Quinnen Williams, CB Sauce Gardner and RB Breece Hall Each Receive Scores of 84-Plus
news

Where Are They Now: Quincy Carter

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Chicago
news

Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker: 'All I Want Is to Stay Healthy'

Second Consecutive Season-Ending Injury Had a Huge Impact
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named to Pro Football Focus' 2023 NFL All-Pro Team

DL Quinnen Williams and LB C.J. Mosley Earn Second-Team Selections
news

For Another Offseason, Joe Douglas Seeks to 'Prevent the Storm' of Injuries to Jets' OL

Quest Continues for Answers to Line's 'Performance and Availability' Questions to Optimize Offense's '24 Impact
news

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden, DL Tanzel Smart to Reserve/Future Contracts

Both Players Finished 2023 Season with Green & White Practice Squad
news

Inside the Numbers | Jets' Defensive Effort at Foxboro Among NFL's Best of Last 3+ Decades

One More Look at the Statistics the Green & White D Posted Sunday as They 'Dominated' the Patriots
news

Jets Have No. 10 Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Garrett Wilson Last Player Drafted by Green & White with That Selection; Three All-Pros Drafted at No. 10 Since 
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Has No Plan to Do Exit Interviews 'This Time Next Year'

2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Goal in '24: 'How Can I Be Better?'
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: We Need to Win

Green & White Want to Re-Sign Handful of Players Including Bryce Huff; Will Tweak Decision-Making Process
news

Jets' Aaron Rodgers Talks on 'Frustration' of '23, Getting 'This Thing Where It Needs to Be' in '24

QB Says Team 'Needs A Couple More Pieces' but 'We're Close' and His 'Fire Is Still Really Strong'
Advertising