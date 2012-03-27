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KARI: It's Never Too Late to Shape Up

Mar 27, 2012 at 01:55 AM

Hey, there, Jets fans! It's Flight Crew Cheerleader Kari.

With the holiday rush long over, it's never a better time to get into shape. The holidays always seem like a "perfect excuse" to not start eating right and exercising. Most people always say, "I'll start on the first of the year. I'll make it my New Year's resolution."

It's now March! Those that are serious about getting into shape have stuck with it, while those who aren't have let it slip. It's never too late to get back into exercising and eating right! Personally, I find that I need to find something that I love doing, a machine at the gym, a workout DVD or a certain exercise with dumbbells to help motivate myself.

When I'm at the gym, I always begin with cardio. My favorite machine at the gym is the Cybex Arc Trainer because it trains the whole body. I love this machine because like most machines, it allows you to choose your workout routine. For those who are unsure what kind of routine they want, I recommend hitting quick start and just going for it.

While I'm working it out on the arc trainer, I'm planning what part of my body to work out next. I usually go with abs. I really want that ultra flat stomach, especially because the beach season will be here before we know it! I usually head over to the dip machine. This machine is great because you can do dips or abs! I go for the abs. I prefer to do leg raises. This machine forces your core to be engaged because you're supporting your body weight while bring your legs up and out in front of you.

There are so many different things you can do at the gym. I usually research different exercises on the Internet. I find myself using Women's Health Magazine to give me ideas. This is great for women because it's all about us!

Getting the body you want isn't going to happen overnight. It's going to take lots of hard work, dedication and determination. You have to commit! Once you've committed yourself to eating right and exercising, you'll see results! I know with auditions right around the corner, I've committed myself! I'm working out and eating healthy.

Set REALISTIC goals for yourself. Give yourself a timeframe, a weight or a time limit. For example, using the arc trainer, I want to burn x amount in calories in ten minutes. Or I want to be able to use the 10-pound dumbbells by March 31. Keep your goals where you can succeed! Once you've achieved your goal, set a new goal. Keep reaching for them! Don't forget…every door to success is clearly labeled push! Good luck!!

—Kari

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