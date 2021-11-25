Justin Hardee: The Jets Have a Special Person on Special Teams

For most people, the holidays can be a time fraught with memories and a profound senses of loss. Hardee said that his favorite memories are simple: "The memory of spending time with loved ones that I've lost, those times were the best. Those are the best memories, so that's that."

Hardee has taken a circuitous route to the Jets, in terms of the position he plays and the manner in which he ended up as one of the game's premier gunners.

"Hardee is probably one of the best in football at that position," Jets HC Robert Saleh said last month. "On top of it, his leadership skills, his deliberateness, his veteran presence, he's everything that you would want out of a football player from a character standpoint. As a gunner, which is a very underrated position, and one of my favorites because it represents manhood, he's pretty darn good at it."

For a coach not usually prone to hyperbole, that's indeed high praise. But as an undrafted free agent, Hardee knew his path could and would be rocky.

"When I got in the NFL, I was an offensive guy, I really didn't play much senior year in college," Hardee said. "The team we're playing this week is where I started off as a wide receiver. There was a time when I just felt like there was nothing left for me to do, I had to throw my body in there, either do that or I would be home. I wouldn't have a story in the NFL. I knew that I had to feed my family and I felt like that was my way. They're [gunners] the elite guys at their position, knowing that there's only one or two per team. If I do something, I want to be the best at it."

In his first two weeks with the Texans, Hardee struggled with a hamstring injury but was kept around by HC Bill O'Brien. He stayed through the summer working with strength and conditioning coaches, got into a preseason game late as a special teams player, for three reps. The next day he sought out the ST coach and, with tears in his eyes he said, asked what more could he do to earn more reps.

"He was stunned and said it was 'very professional, you show hard work every day,' " Hardee said. " 'The next game we'll get you more reps.' I went from last on depth chart to second team, I was glad about the progression and he was impressed that I really cared that much."

He said that he seemed to solidify his place when a teammate looked tired. "The coach was looking around and said 'Hardee, get in there. Go in and make a play.' "

Hardee added: "Good stuff. I get another rep. Hardee fights and still makes that play. By this time I feel like my life has changed, I'm getting an opportunity. My confidence is through the roof. Hardee get another rep, makes another play. Three punts back-to-back as the gunner and the coach tells me I've shown enough and can go sit down."

That euphoria didn't last long because Hardee was cut by Houston. His agent soon called and said that New Orleans was interested. There was only one question: Could he play defensive back?

"I say, 'yeah, sign me up,' "he said. "I spent two weeks on the practice squad, got a chance in Week 3 after I go knocking on [HC] Sean Payton's door. I said 'hey coach I appreciate everything, but I feel what I bring to table can benefit this team.' The coach gives me and opportunity. I take full advantage of it. The rest is history."

In Week 9 of the 2017 season, Hardee sent a message that he was here to stay as an elite special teams player when he blocked a punt by Bryan Anger and returned it for a touchdown in a 30–10 win over the Buccaneers. The played earned him the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.

"It's all about being grateful at the opportunities and taking full advantage of every single one you have because it can be taken away in a breath," Hardee said. "It's about being passionate about what you do and about who you are doing it for, being able to take your game and mind to next level. This game is so much mental. I try to prepare myself mentally every day and give all I got."

All that said, Hardee's thoughts -- and motivation -- are wound up in the passing of his friend Bogard, only 27, who played at Ohio State and was an assistant coach at Elyria (OH) High School.