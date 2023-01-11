Justin Hardee Named to NFLPA All-Pro Team 

Jets Gunner Had Career-High 14 Special Teams Tackles; Was Named to First Pro Bowl

Jan 11, 2023 at 12:56 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

PlayersAllPro-2023-16x9

Jets special teamer Justin Hardee was named to the first NFLPA All-Pro team, which was voted on by opposing players and those who play the same position.

Hardee, in his sixth NFL season and second with the Green & White, had a career-high 14 special teams tackles and a forced fumble in the 2022 season.

"Being more consistent, focusing more on special teams in my offseason training," Hardee said about the difference in his play this season. "I told myself I was going to focus more on special teams this offseason than I did on defense. I usually just go into the offseason just focusing on defense because special teams is natural to me. But I put a little bit more focus on special teams and it paid off for me. So I'm very thankful."

In addition to Hardee's tackles total, he played a key role in the team's Week 2 come-from-behind victory at Cleveland, his hometown. He recovered an onside kick with 1:20 remaining in the game. Ten plays later, WR Garrett Wilson scored the game-winning touchdown with 25 seconds left.

"That was like a dream come true," Hardee said. "That's something I'll be able to have forever. And I got that ball still. In front of many friends and family, too."

Hardee first signed with the Texans in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois where he played wide receiver. He then spent four seasons with the Saints, emerging as one of their special teams stalwarts before joining the Jets. He will represent the Green & White at the Pro Bowl next month in Las Vegas.

"I fell short for years," Hardee said about the honor. "But I can honestly say, better late than never. I am glad that I happened for me now instead of then, because I appreciate it that much more because I had to go through so much."

He added: "It was just like, wow, one of my dreams actually came true, you know? I didn't get that feeling of being drafted. I didn't get that call, like, 'Hey, man, we're coming to get you,' or anything like that. And I haven't gotten a championship and I haven't gotten a national championship or a state championship in high school or a Super Bowl just yet."

Hardee dedicated the honor to his mom, Estella Perryman, who died on Dec. 12, 2013, after a long struggle with lung disease.

"Every time I walk out on that field, every day, I'm representing her all the time," he said. "Every time."

Related Content

news

LB C.J. Mosley Calls Season a 'Stepping Point' for Green & White

Jets Captain Selected to Fifth Pro Bowl in 2022

news

Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Reserve/Future Contract

Veteran Was a Part of Green & White Practice Squad in 2022 Season

news

Jets Sauce Gardner Named Defensive Rookie of the Year by ProFootballTalk

Team's Top Draft Pick Has Quickly Emerged as a Shutdown Corner

news

Jets Have No. 13 Selection in 2023 NFL Draft

Green & White Has 6 Picks in Draft

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson's Offseason Approach: Read, Reset ... Attack

He Enters Year 3 with the Mindset: 'I Want to Get to Work ... I'm Eager to Try and Improve'

news

Joe Douglas on Zach Wilson, Quinnen Williams, Jets' Finish: 'A Lot of Things to Go Over'

GM: Last 2 Weeks Were 'Dark' but Players' Optimism at Exit Interviews Brought 'A Little Bit of Light'

news

Robert Saleh's Message for the 2023 Jets: Finish

Said He Expects QB Zach Wilson to Take a 'Big Jump,' but Compete to Be the Starter

news

Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Mekhi Becton All Optimistic About Their Injury Rehab

Trio of Young Offensive Standouts See Themselves Being Ready to Contribute to the Jets' 2023 Season

news

Jets Sign Seven Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

QB Chris Streveler and LB Chazz Surratt Among Those Who Received Contracts

news

Who Will the Jets Play in the 2023 NFL Season?

Green & White Will Battle the NFC East & the AFC West; Plus the Texans, Browns and Falcons

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Dolphins?

Five on Offense, Two on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time

Advertising