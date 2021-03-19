Justin Hardee, Jets Free-Agent Signing: 'I Won't Back Down'

Hardee, who played wide receiver in college at Illinois, was signed by Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was one of the Texans' final cuts, then signed with New Orleans' practice squad.

"It means a lot to me just being wanted," said Hardee after signing his new three-year contract at the Jets Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, NJ. "Being undrafted, you're rarely wanted. Being undrafted, you get the short end of the stick. So to turn those tables around for me in a positive light, you know, it's a true blessing from God."

Hardee ranked No. 7 in the NFL with 32 special teams tackles between 2017-20 and was a part of the Saints punt-return-coverage unit that set an NFL record for fewest yards allowed in the 2020 season.

"New Orleans is in a big cap problem," Hardee said on Thursday. "The Jets were one of the ones who really reached out to me and really wanted me. I wanted to go somewhere where I was wanted and not just be tolerated, and be a part of something special. I'm looking forward to being in New York and being a Jet."

Hardy is far from a one-dimensional athlete. Last year he purchased a Papa John's pizza franchise in New Orleans. In addition to earning a communications degree from Illinois in fewer than three years, he also has a pair of master's degrees -- one in sports management and one in education.

"That was my mom's most important thing," he said in an interview after she died. "She loved to see me on the field, but she always wanted me to bring back great grades and get a degree."

On Thursday, he added: "Growing up, she went to work everyday with no complaints. She was battling sickness but got up and fought it. She left me with expectations, and those expectations I have to fulfill. It's my goal in life to make her proud.