JTL to Feature a 1-on-1 with Rex

Jets head coach Rex Ryan will join me in studio Tuesday on "Jets Talk LIVE" as our 2012 Year in Review special is set to begin at 3:00 PM EST.

JTL, whose opening quarter is presented by Nissan, will follow a morning news conference where both Ryan and Team CEO Woody Johnson will address the media. Jets Nation can watch JTL and the 11:00 AM news conference live on newyorkjets.com and archives will be made available later in the day.

Along with my interview with Ryan and highlights from the morning, we will also go down memory lane with Mike Westhoff. After a legendary coaching career, Westhoff is set to step away from the sidelines in 2013.

You can write in questions now for Coach Ryan and some of your inquiries/comments will be featured in our sit-down.