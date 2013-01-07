JTL to Feature a 1-on-1 with Rex

Jets head coach Rex Ryan will join me in studio Tuesday on "Jets Talk LIVE" as our 2012 Year in Review special is set to begin at 3:00 PM EST.
JTL, whose opening quarter is presented by Nissan, will follow a morning news conference where both Ryan and Team CEO Woody Johnson will address the media. Jets Nation can watch JTL and the 11:00 AM news conference live on newyorkjets.com and archives will be made available later in the day.
Along with my interview with Ryan and highlights from the morning, we will also go down memory lane with Mike Westhoff. After a legendary coaching career, Westhoff is set to step away from the sidelines in 2013.
You can write in questions now for Coach Ryan and some of your inquiries/comments will be featured in our sit-down.
If you've downloaded the Jets App, you'll be able to watch the show when we are live. Fans can download the New York Jets Official App to their smartphones by texting the word JETS to 51288 or by searching "Official New York Jets" on iTunes, Android Market or Blackberry App World. Download it from your mobile device here.