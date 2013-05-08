JTL Rookie Camp Special Moved to Friday

May 08, 2013 at 07:17 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

The Green & White will hold their annual rookie minicamp this weekend and we will air a special "Jets Talk LIVE" Friday from our Florham Park studios.  Our start time is 1:15 p.m., just a couple of moments after the Jets complete their first camp workout.

With the rookies on our minds, we will revisit the Round 1 selections of both former Alabama CB Dee Milliner and former Missouri DT Sheldon Richardson with scouts Jay Mandolesi and Kevin Kelly.  Mandolesi, in his 11th season with the Jets, handles the Southeast region while Kelly oversaw the Midwest through the draft.

Kelly was recently named the San Diego Chargers director of college scouting, but we sat with him on draft weekend moments after the Jets grabbed Richardson with the 13th overall pick.

You will be able to take a look at some practice footage and we will also be joined on set by a player/couple of players as minicamp gets underway.

