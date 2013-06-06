JTL Goes Outside with a Trifecta of Guests

As OTAs come to a conclusion here in Florham Park, we will move out of our studio for an outside installment of "Jets Talk LIVE" on Thursday. My exclusive 1-on-1s with LB Demario Davis, DT Damon Harrison and RB Joe McKnight will be featured during the program.

Davis, a 6'2", 239-pounder who takes over for the departed Bart Scott at inside linebacker next to David Harris, is noticeably bigger entering his second season.

"I wanted to be stronger and have more of a body presence in the run game," he told me. "Getting ready to go in on those fits, I wanted to be a little bit stronger. So I really attacked the weight room this offseason and it's looking good. Faster and stronger is what it's about."

One of the most noteworthy plays in the OTA sessions came from Harrison. It's not every day you see a 335-pound nose tackle drop in coverage and record an interception.

"It was actually a play where I was supposed to be man-to-man on the running back," he told me. "I was spying the running back and I just went out there hoping that the ball would get thrown and it did. I showed my excellent defensive back skills, high-pointing the ball, jumping up, came down tucked it and I think I scored on that play. I don't know. If you watched it, I kind of showed you the 1-2 and hit the sideline."

The Jets have added a lot of competition to the RB position and McKnight is eager to get the pads on once training camp commences up in Cortland. The 205-pound McKnight actually hopes to put on some cushion in Louisiana this summer and raise his ultra-low body fat of 4% to the 6.0-6.5% range. McKnight has to show coaches that he has improved his pass protection and also wants to display some hard running in between the tackles.

"One of the things I need to work on is my pass protection and just staying on the field and staying healthy," he said. "That's what I've been really working on — getting my body in tip-top shape."