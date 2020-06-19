Johnson Family, Jets Support the Fight Against COVID-19

This is one in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2020 Yearbook, which will be published later this summer.

Providing aid and support to the community has always been a priority for the Johnson family and the New York Jets organization. In March, the Johnsons and the Jets donated $1 million to multiple local United Way agencies to assist in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The United Way continues to improve lives around the world, and we need community-based organizations more than ever at this moment," said CEO Christopher Johnson. "Everyone has been impacted by this invisible enemy and the United Way is meeting it head-on at home, helping those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak."

The following month, the family and the Jets announced an additional $2 million donation to support the Food Bank of New York City, the EMS FDNY Help Fund, the Community Food Bank of NJ, and the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. The organizations that received the funding have a primary focus on food insecurity, first responders and relief in New Jersey and New York, the two most heavily affected states in the country.

"On behalf of my family and the Jets, we would like to extend our support to these organizations who battle daily against an unprecedented challenge," said Johnson. "No region in the country has been affected by COVID-19 more than ours, and because of that, our resolve has only grown. These organizations continue to nourish the vulnerable and target the needs of those on our front lines. At no time has being a good teammate ever mattered more."

The Johnsons and the entire Jets family have made continued efforts throughout the years to donate to local communities and organizations that provide multiple support systems and avenues of relief for people. Jen and Adam Gase through the Gase Family Foundation in conjunction with the Jets Foundation purchased 1,000 meals from local restaurants to feed nurses and doctors at Atlantic Health System's Morristown Medical Center.