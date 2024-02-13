What is John-Franklin Myers' Offseason Goal?

Franklin-Myers, a fourth-round pick of the Rams in 2018, has amassed 19.5 sacks in 81 games in addition to 135 tackles and 61 QB hits. Since joining the Jets in 2000, Franklin-Myers is one of 27 players in the league with at least 300 pass rush snaps from the edge and the interior and has produced the eighth-highest pressure rate according to NextGen Stats.

"It's just something that you look back on a season and it hurts to say that," Franklin-Myers lamented about his sack total. "You end up with 4 or whatever, but I could have had 10. It was all just based on getting the dude to the ground and it just can't happen. I have to get my ankles better, I have to actually put time into getting guys to the ground. Just chasing guys, doing drills, running, getting my first step better and all that stuff plays a part into it."

Only the Falcons (521) and the Colts (518) faced more rush attempts (517) than the Jets last season. Teams played the percentages against the Green & White, favoring conservative game plans as the Jets operated with a scuffling offensive unit. But with the return of Aaron Rodgers coupled with some offensive line additions and additional tinkering, Franklin-Myers and the Jets defenders could be teeing off more in 2024.

"The strength is the pass rush and the coverage that we have and utilizing that strength is what we will do when we start winning those games," Franklin-Myers said. "Putting guys into known passing situations where guys aren't being able to run or pass or screen. Known passing situations with our defensive line, we all know what that's going to be. With us, we have to be better in some of the run stuff to get to those known pass situations."

Franklin-Myers, who in a November loss against the Chargers became one of just 12 players since 2000 to collect 3 QB hits and 3 PDs in the same game, said he'll take 4-to-6 weeks around the Super Bowl to get his body healthy. He'll start with some light conditioning before setting sights on his sixth professional campaign.