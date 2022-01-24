John Franklin-Myers Is Looking Forward to the Jets' Future

DL John Franklin-Myers got off to a quick start in the NFL 2021 season with three sacks in the Jets' first four games, and he cashed in with a big pay day in October. Before the Jets flew to London for their game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, JFM and the Jets agreed to a four-year contract extension.

"The product that you put on the football field is a reflection of the money you will get obviously," he said at the end of the 2021 season. "Being in that position, I just made sure I put a great product on the field and continue to do that despite having the contract extension already. Just making sure that I am able to keep that money and put on for this team, put on for this organization, because they deserve it."

After his signing became official, an emotional JFM could not hold back tears as he explained what the extension meant to him, and for his son.

"The opportunity to allow my son to get what he wants and do what he wants, and however many kids I have in the future, I think is just a grand opportunity for him and generations to come," he said. "I just owe the Jets so much and I'm looking forward to my future here and helping this team win a championship. [The Jets] deserve it, they gave me an opportunity to feed my family and I am forever indebted to these guys."

The contract extension was something to celebrate at the beginning of what was a career year for JFM. Pro Football Focus gave him a 80.3 grade, which was the highest a Jets player received in the 2021 season. JFM also finished 11th among edge rushers who played at least 50% of their team's snaps. His 6 sacks tied for the team high with DT Quinnen Williams, and his 43 QB pressures and 14 QB hits led the defense. Franklin-Myers paced the defensive line with 692 snaps and had the best statistical outing in a win over the Houston in Week 14, racking up 2 sacks and adding his first career interception, which he returned for 32 yards.