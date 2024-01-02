Jets' Rookie Joe Tippmann Builds a Foundation in the Center of O-Line

Joe Tippmann has survived his baptism by fire in his rookie season as the Jets' current and future center. And as he prepares for the season finale at New England on Sunday, the big man in the middle of the offensive line has emerged as a strong and steady presence.

"I think there's been a lot of takeaways especially for me as a player, starting off the season not even being a starter to moving in and starting three or four games at [right] guard and then, at that point, that's it, I'm going to be a guard in the NFL," Tippman said on Monday. "And then, the next thing you know I get moved into center after I had a couple of weeks off."

After watching from the sideline the first two games of the season, the 6-6 rookie out of Wisconsin played four games at right guard (coincidentally, his first start was against the Patriots) on the Jets' ever-changing offensive line. He sustained a thigh injury in the victory over the Eagles, worked toward fitness during the bye week and missed the OT win over the Giants. And when veteran Connor McGovern went down with a fractured kneecap against the Giants on Oct. 29, Tippmann made the transition back to center, where he dominated for the Badgers. Once in the middle, he said that McGovern has been his guide and mentor.

"He was helping me through the whole process, even when I got in at guard," said Tippmann, the No. 43 overall selection in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. "He was able to throw stuff at me. Even after he went down, I was able to go to his house and he was breaking down games for me and showed me how he would have done things or how I could have done them better. I thank him for that. He took me under his wing and developed me as a player."

Heading to Foxborough for the 17th game of the season, the Jets (6-10) will be striving to end a losing streak against the Patriots (4-12) that extends to Week 16 of the 2015 season. New England defeated the Jets, 15-10, at MetLife Stadium in Week 3 when Tippmann saw his first game professional action. He said he's aware of the Green & White's struggles against their eternal AFC East rival.